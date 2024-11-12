40 Thanksgiving Eve Outfit Ideas To Make Your Hometown Crush Do A Double Take

There’s much to love about Thanksgiving — heading home from school, spending time with family, eating lots of delicious food. But what about the night before Thanksgiving? Of course, I’m talking about Thanksgiving Eve — a time to reconnect for the night with your hometown friends, hitting up all the places you loved in high school and reminiscing. Even if you’re not going home for Thanksgiving, you can still spend Thanksgiving Eve with your college besties — think of it as a continuation of Friendsgiving. But, no matter where you find yourself this Thanksgiving break, you’ll need one very important thing: the best Thanksgiving Eve outfit!

Thanksgiving can be stressful. Maybe you’re homesick for college or sitting through uncomfortable family dinners. Thanksgiving Eve is a time to decompress and have a bit of fun. You get to reconnect with friends you haven’t seen in a while and catch everyone up on everything you’ve been doing at school. A fun outfit brings the vibes even higher — when you wear things you love, you’ll automatically feel more confident and ready to take on the night. This list rounds up all the best Thanksgiving Eve outfits to get you inspired. I know you’ll be the best-dressed patron at your hometown’s run-down bar!

Little Black Dress

A little black dress is a classic, timeless. and super versatile staple. No matter where Thanksgiving Eve takes you, you’ll be prepared and dressed for it. Bonus points if you style it with the cutest pieces remaining in your closet at home.

Try Out A Blazer

@monicasanluiss summer going out uniform 🫡 nyc outfitideas summerlooks easyoutfits ♬ Back to you sped up – Music <3 There is one inescapable thing about going out during Thanksgiving break: it’s probably going to be cold. Fight off the flurries with a chic and elegant oversized blazer — not only will you be warm, but you’ll stay stylish all night long.

Dress Up Your Jeans

Going home for Thanksgiving, you may be working with a minimal closet — aka all the stuff you didn’t want to bring to college. But don’t stress! You can easily dress up a pair of jeans with an oversized blazer or classic going-out top.

Grab Some Tights

@notsophiesilva Honestly such an iconic trend I have no complaints 🤩 lowk comment other trends i should try!! #notsophiesilva #redtights #burgundytights #fallfashion #winterfashion #outfitinspo ♬ original sound – soph A hot fashion trend right now is colorful or patterned tights, so why not try the trend out yourself this holiday season? Style a bold pair of tights with your favorite dress or mini skirt for a gorgeous new look.

Wear a Cardigan

I know, a cardigan isn’t exactly a going-out top, but trust me! This Thanksgiving Eve, ditch the bottom layer and simply wear your cardigan as a top using as few or as many buttons as you’d like. This look will be your next go-to.

Statement Dress

Do you have a dress with a bold pattern or bright color? Maybe something you’ve been waiting to wear? Tonight’s the night! It’s time to try it out, because who cares? You’re going back to school next week anyway.

Go Coquette

Get Some Leather

Or faux leather! Spice up any outfit this holiday season with leather. I’m thinking of faux leather pants, oversized jackets — the opportunities are endless!

Re-wear a Sweater!

I know sweaters don’t always seem like the best going-out tops, but if you can find the right one, I swear it’ll work. Try out a sweater with a deep v-neckline or backless detail. Even better if you have a loose knitted sweater for a sheer look.

Try a Midi Skirt

@ooliviamiller Ways to wear a satin midi skirt #waystowear #fashiontiktok #summeroutfits #ootn #goingoutoutfits ♬ PURE/HONEY – Beyoncé Everyone loves a mini skirt for a night out (myself included), but with the cold weather during Thanksgiving break, you might be looking for a bit more coverage. A statement midi skirt can elevate any look.

Experiment with Jewelry

OK, you’ve got your outfit, but don’t sleep on accessories! Layer a few necklaces or try out statement earrings to give new depth to your favorite going-out looks.

Go Low-Waisted

This might be a shock to some low-waisted-adverse people, but a nice pair of low-waisted jeans or a skirt can make an outfit so much better! And plus, it’s Thanksgiving Eve, so anything goes!

Accessorize with a Belt

@emmyqandrews never taking this belt off 👍 last friday night’s fit #goingoutoutfit #nightoutoutfit ♬ Supernature – Cerrone A great way to add something new to a tried-and-true outfit is with a belt. You can add a statement belt to your favorite jeans, or even tie a belt around the waist of a loose-fitting dress for a brand new silhouette.

Go Sheer

Sheer is a huge trend this year, so find any top sheer top — mesh, lace, or otherwise — and layer it with a cute tank top or bralette for a great Thanksgiving Eve look.

Try Something Monochromatic

Let’s get creative this Thanksgiving Eve! Pull up in a groutfit or Canadian tuxedo. When done right, these looks are super chic and trendy. No matter how it goes, everyone will applaud the effort.

Bring Out the Mesh

Go Cottagecore

Another trusty aesthetic all over my FYP is cottagecore. Channel your inner prairie girl with ruffles and a sweetheart neckline!

Bring Out the Boots

It’s Thanksgiving, which means it’s practically winter. If you don’t want your feet to freeze this holiday season, try out some boots! Heeled and knee-length or buckled and distressed, you can decide.

Go Backless

Try Animal Print

Go wild this Thanksgiving Eve! You can choose between leopard, snake, or cheetah print, and make a statement your hometown crush won’t be able to ignore.

Wear a Boat Neckline

One of the cutest necklines around, this is a reliable style for any event – from the hometown bar to a high school acquaintance’s basement.

Show Off Your Shoulders

@natalie.adrienne Cutting your t-shirts is the easiest way to up your style! #upcycle #thriftflip #fashion #diy ♬ Sunday – HNNY Off-the-shoulder tops and dresses are huge right now, so grab one from your own collection, or, if you really have no other option, DIY it yourself with scissors and an oversized T-shirt! Very crafty of you.

Try a Shrug

If your hometown is getting cold, there’s no need to find new long-sleeve going-out tops. Simply try out a shrug — these sleeve-only tops are great for layering and super chic! Plus, you’ll be warm all night long.

What About a Button-Up?

I know button-ups sound kind of weird for a night out, but experiment with undoing buttons and pair it with a cute mini skirt. The result is the office siren look of your dreams!

Don’t Forget About Corsets!

@damnitjanett they hate to see a girly in her black corset + low rise combo 😭👠 #goingoutoutfit #goingouttops #shapellxbodysuit #ShapellxNewArrivals TikTokShopNewArrivals@shopshapellx ♬ Some kind of supernova – aeryymu🐈‍⬛ Possibly the most popular going-out top right now, this list wouldn’t be complete without a corset. Corset tops come in all sorts of different styles, prints, and structures, so you’ll be sure to find one that works for you.

Try Something Asymmetrical

Whether it’s a one-shouldered top, a skirt with an asymmetrical hem, or anything else, the asymmetrical trend is all over my FYP right now, and you need to give it a try ASAP!

Grab Some Flare Pants

Try out pants with some flare to spice up your Thanksgiving Eve. I’m thinking about boot-cut jeans and black dress pants here. These pieces are still neutral enough to go with any top, but add even more flavor to your outfit.

Wear a Bandeau

@issyarthur1 #foryoupage #bandeautop ♬ original sound – day! A tube top is the perfect piece to layer and style! I mean, think of the possibilities: underneath a sheer blouse, paired with your favorite mini skirt, adorned with gold or silver necklaces. You have to try it out.

Try a Cami Top

A simple tank top with a V-neckline or front bow is one of the best going-out tops around. If all else fails, throw on this staple and a cute pair of pants or skirt and you’ll be serving all night.

Grab a Jacket

And not just because your parents want you to stay warm! An oversized denim or leather jacket can add so much to a look. Try out something with a unique print or embroidery. Just don’t lose it during your night out!

Time to Shine

@thisisleilabella 🪩🪩🪩 #outfitinspo ♬ original sound – Ibiza Records For this outfit, I’m thinking about anything you own with sparkles, glitter, and/or sequins. You’ll be turning heads all night long. Who needs a disco ball when you’re already here?

Experiment With a Vest

Vests, to me, are a very untapped resource for going-out looks. Try out a halter vest with front buttons for a unique going-out top, or layer with a simple sweater vest and mini skirt.

Try The Lingerie Trend

@fromsarahsleeve Let’s style the lingerie trend with @thirdlove #ootd #midsize #midsizefashion #grwm #styleinspo #styletips ♬ original sound – olskoolguy Bored with your regular going-out looks? Why not try a lace slip dress or top out, on its own or as a layer? These looks have been all over my FYP, and I personally can’t wait to try it out.

Add Some Fur

It’s practically winter, after all! Grab a fur-trimmed trench coat or a long-sleeve with fuzzy cuffs. Not only will you stay warm, but fur embellishments will glamourize any look.

Try Out a Headband

No time for a hairstyle? No problem. A simple headband can go a long way in elevating a look. If you want to take it to the next level, try out a printed or chunky headband to complete your outfit.

Add a Scarf

@kkyliemeyers brunch fit #outfitinspo #fallfashion #skinnyscarf #falltrends2022 ♬ I Wanna – Spellspellspell And I’m not just bringing these up because it’s cold outside. A skinny scarf or satin necktie can add just the right amount of color and individuality to any look.

Go Glam With Satin

Satin is an amazing material for any going-out look. Grab a satin halter top or a satin midi skirt — or maybe even a full satin wrap dress. No matter what style you choose, this material will keep you looking graceful and elegant all night.

Wear a Statement Necklace

Add Graphic Prints

If you’re tired of the minimalist aesthetic and want to channel your inner Y2K, a graphic-print top or dress will surely make a statement.

Hack It!