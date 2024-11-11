The Best Sitting Jeans For Thanksgiving 2024, Because This Is Important

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it’s important to reflect on what you’re grateful for. If you’re anything like me, you thought of these four Fs first: family, friends, food, and fashion. Thanksgiving is a holiday that combines all of our priorities. But for me, the food and the fashion elements tend to rival each other. Finding the perfect outfit for Thanksgiving can sometimes be challenging — especially when you want a good pair of sitting jeans to wear, so you can look cute and feel comfortable after that second piece of apple pie.
A great pair of sitting jeans is the key to having an entirely successful Thanksgiving feast. Sitting jeans are a pair of favorite jeans that allow you to enjoy the fall festivities without feeling restricted in any way. They allow you to relax, laugh, and indulge in your favorite holiday treats without feeling any guilt.
Over the past few years, I have sacrificed my bank account to research the best sitting jeans that seamlessly blend comfort and style. Whether you’re hosting a Thanksgiving dinner, attending a friendsgiving event, or simply just watching some movies on Thanksgiving, the right pair of jeans makes all of the difference. From high-waisted options to more relaxed, baggy fits, here are my favorite jeans to look and feel your best on Thanksgiving — and every other day of the year.
- Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans ($69)
Levi’s 501 jeans are a classic that never go out of style. I invested in a pair years ago and they’re still in perfect condition — maybe even comfier compared to when I first got them. They offer a relaxed fit with the perfect amount of stretch. My favorite part of the jeans is the flattering high waist and straight leg. Their vintage looks make them pair perfectly with any outfit on Thanksgiving.
- AGOLDE 90’s Mid Rise Straight Jeans ($228)
Are you a fan of the ‘90s aesthetic? Well, I am too. The vintage-inspired AGOLDE 90’s Mid Rise Loose Fit Jeans emphasize a relaxed fit, making them too easy to dress up or down (depending on your Thanksgiving activity_ to ensure maximum comfort and enjoyment.
- Zara Full-Length TRF High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans ($50)
Zara is my go-to destination for all quick denim needs because of their hundreds of styles at a relatively affordable price. Whenever I travel, I throw on my favorite pair of Zara wide-leg jeans because they enhance my style while still giving the loose feeling of sweatpants. Wide-leg jeans are making a comeback, and for good reason. For Thanksgiving, pair them with a fitted top for a more balanced look.
- Mango High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans ($90)
Couldn’t find your dream denim style at Zara? Luckily, Mango offers a similar-fitting product in different styles. Mango’s Wide-Leg Jeans offer a stylish-yet-relaxed fit that’s perfect for all-day wear. The high-rise fit helps keep everything in place, while the soft fabric ensures you feel great while feasting.
- Good American Always Fits Good Legs Straight Jeans ($159)
The ever-innovative Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede designed the most Thanksgiving-friendly jean line by creating jeans that stretch to adapt to your body. The Always Fit line includes various styles, including the classic straight and bootcut, that are perfect for a customizable fit.
- Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans ($168)
Reformation jeans are definitely worth the splurge. Each style I have found maximizes comfort and style, making you look and feel your best. With an emphasis on high quality, these jeans will last you years beyond Thanksgiving, making them the perfect investment.
- Free People We The Free Firecracker Flare Jeans ($168)
Free People We The Free Firecracker Flare Jeans are one of the most comfortable jeans I have worn. They feature a high-rise look with a relaxed fit for easy movement. Made from soft, stretchy denim, they’re perfect for Thanksgiving activities that mostly include sitting. The flared leg and the star detailing make them the perfect focal point of the outfit, allowing you to pair them effortlessly with cozy sweaters or basic tops.
- Free People We The Free Slim Shade Selvedge Jeans ($148)
Free People doesn’t just stop at the Firecracker jeans when it comes to comfortability. The Free People Slim Boyfriend jeans feature a classic boyfriend cut with a slimmer leg for a more tailored and structured look. As Free People prioritizes stretchy and soft denim, the Free People Slim Shade jean is perfect for the casual-yet-chic Thanksgiving outfit.
- Gap Factory High Rise Soft Vintage Slim Jeans ($70)
Gap’s Vintage Slim Jeans live up to Gap’s strong and promising reputation. These jeans have a timeless look, with a relaxed fit and vintage-inspired design. Made from soft denim, they provide comfort without sacrificing style.
- Madewell 10” High-Rise Skinny Jeans ($50)
Madewell made the perfect skinny jeans that don’t sacrifice comfortability for style. They offer different inch increments to personalize the jeans to your body type. These skinny jeans offer a polished look that are perfect for pairing with a large, chunky sweater.
- H&M Straight High Jeans ($40)
Save your money this holiday by purchasing jeans from H&M that have the same comfortability and style as more expensive pairs. These jeans offer a classic look with a bit of a modern twist. The high-waisted design helps emphasize the waist, while the legs have a looser fit to provide comfort for all-day wear.
- Local thrift stores
Looking for a new hobby this holiday season? Head to local thrift stores and discover a whole new world of one-of-a-kind clothing and jeans at a fraction of the retail price. Take the time to search through all of the jeans to find the particular style and sizing that makes you feel most comfortable. Plus, it guarantees uniqueness to every holiday outfit.