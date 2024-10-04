40 Going-Out Tops For Fall That’ll Have You Feeling Cozy & Chic

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I know you’ve been there — rummaging through your closet on a Friday night, searching for the cutest going-out top to wear for a night on the town. With fall comes a lot of potential stress: midterms, finals, the holidays… but none more pressing than that of the eternal weekend debate: what top should I wear? You need something trendy, flattering, and bestie-approved. It’s a lot to accomplish! As the weather gets colder and you can no longer rely on the classic tank top or sheer T-shirt when you go out, it’s time to try out some fall fashion trends and get creative.

Everyone knows the classic formula to a nice weekend outfit: pants and a going-out top. But what about when you’re waiting in line for the one nice bar near campus in 50-degree weather? Or trekking to the frats from your dorm in a snowstorm? You don’t just need a going-out top, you need one that’ll keep you both stylish (of course) and warm. Luckily for you, you have a lot of options. Nearly every brand you can think of has some options for going-out tops — in fact, the options can get overwhelming. But if finding the perfect going-out tops for this fall semester has you stumped, don’t stress! This list compiles all of the prettiest tops that’ll get you all the compliments without any frostbite.

Zara For a simple top, great for layering and accessorizing, look no further than this Zara long sleeve. The stretched neckline shows off those shoulders for the best chic look. See On Zara

Princess Polly Corsets are a true staple of the going-out top genre, so this winter, why not try a long sleeved corset? This one from Princess Polly is gorgeous in red and has that classic corset paneling style. See On Princess Polly

Finesse This top gives Regina George in the best way. As a sweater, it’ll keep you warm all night, but with the off-the-shoulder neckline, you’ll be looking on-trend, too! See On Finesse

Minga London With an asymmetrical cut and cut-out details, this grungy look is the perfect addition to any night out. Plus, as a long sleeve with thumbhole cuffs, it’ll keep you toasty during your commute. See On Minga London

Forever 21 Shrugs are the best winter going-out staple. It adds sleeves to any summery look and is easy to take off if your dance moves get a little too hot. This simple, knitted shrug is versatile and sure to go with any of your tops. See On Forever 21

Motel With contrasting lace and an asymmetrical hem, this top is so trendy. You can dress it up or let it stand alone with its unique design. See On Princess Polly

PrettyLittleThing If you’re looking to make a statement on your next night out, add this top to your cart ASAP. With its scoop neckline, bold mesh print, and open shoulders, you’ll be turning heads no matter where the night takes you. See On PrettyLittleThing

Zara This top features intricate and subtle embroidered designs, perfect for a classy cocktail night or date night with your SO. No matter where you’re night out takes you, this top is the best addition. See On Zara

H&M To add a bit of warmth to your classic summer tank tops, try this blouse from H&M. The crinkled look of the material is sure to turn heads. See On H&M

Kimchi Blue This soft, ribbed, knit material is sure to keep you warm. But let us not forget that going-out tops are for going out, aka getting a little sweaty. The front tie detail is perfect to make sure you don’t get too warm on the dance floor. Layer it with a lacy bralette for the best winter night-out look. See On Urban Outfitters

Zara Ruffles are all the rage these days, and this blouse from Zara does them so right. If you want to channel all the Y2K, free-flowing vibes while staying warm, look no further. See On Zara

Garage I think it’s safe to say that everyone loves a backless shirt or tank top, so why not extend the trend to turtleneck tops this winter? You’ll be business in the front, party in the back all season long! See On Garage

Nasty Gal For another take on a backless look, this Nasty Gal top is entirely backless save for two thin straps. It’s certainly a new and chic take on backless design. Combined with the pink color, this is an instant must-have. See On Nasty Gal

Princess Polly Bring the office siren trend on a night out with this versatile button-up from Princess Polly. The waist wrap tie and V neckline make this top so flattering! See On Princess Polly

Abercrombie & Fitch Craving business casual gone clubbing? This tie-up blouse is breathable and chic, getting you from your zoom call at 7 to your girls night out at 8. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

Out From Under With sheer floral lace and a wide neckline, this top is so chic and trendy! As a long sleeve it’ll keep you warm, but not too hot to enjoy a bit of dancing. See On Urban Outfitters

Forever 21 For another lacy look, this Forever 21 top with chest ruching details and cute bow embellishment is another gorgeous (and wallet-friendly) going-out top perfect for cold nights and hot bars. See On Forever 21

American Eagle I know what you’re thinking: A cardigan isn’t a going-out top. But think of the layering! Button up just the center buttons with a detailed bralette or pair it with a tank top and button the neckline for a shrug-esque style. The options are truly limitless. See On American Eagle

Princess Polly This two-piece set can be worn individually or together, making it perfect for experimenting with your taste all winter long. The long sleeve bolero can be added when waiting in lines or walking to your next destination, whereas the asymmetrical hemmed strapless top can be worn all year no matter the weather. See On Princess Polly

Edikted For another two-piece set option, check out this Edikted pairing. The lacy shrug is perfect to dress up any going-out top, and the tube top is an absolute essential for staying cool in even the hottest frat basements. See On Pacsun

Out From Under If you’re looking for a versatile top to layer on all of your summer going-out tops, this shrug top is for you! With it, you can basically add long sleeves to any look while adding a bit of Y2K flare to your outfit. See On Urban Outfitters

Kimchi Blue Trying to channel all your cowgirl charm this semester? This Kimchi Blue blouse has you covered. With a corset-style bodice and plunging neckline, you’ll be chic and warm all season long. See On Urban Outfitters

Forever 21 This top is partially sheer, meaning you can get all the trendiness of sheer material without the constant struggle of finding the perfect under-layer. Its drawstring front and flowy design will look amazing while you’re dancing with your besties. See On Forever 21

Wild Fable I’ve been seeing so many graphic printed tops this semester, and Wild Fable takes the trend to new heights with this mesh long sleeve. Great to keep you warm and chic. See On Target

Nasty Gal If you love elegance, this top is for you. Coming in sage green and made with smooth satin fabric, the top is perfect for an elevated look. It can also get a little wild, though — the open back gives it such a unique flare. See On Nasty Gal

Garage I don’t know about you, but I’ve been living in my sweetheart neckline T-shirt all summer long. It’s just so flattering! Make the look winter-ready with Garage’s sweetheart neckline long sleeve. See On Garage

Princess Polly Too often are going-out tops relegated to neutral colors like black, white, and gray. Mix it up with this sky-blue blouse from Princess Polly! With its ruffle detailing and round neckline, the color isn’t the only thing making this top stand out. See On Princess Polly

Hollister If you’re looking for a going-out top that can sub in for a staying-in top or a going-to-class top, this Hollister long sleeve is your girl. The V-neck and lace trim will get you compliments no matter where you go. See On Hollister

PrettyLittleThing For a more elevated look — I’m thinking fancy cocktail night — try this off-the-shoulder stunner. With its brown chiffon material and ruching, this top is drapey and effortless! See On PrettyLittleThing

Superdown This wrap-style top is quite possibly the most original going-out top I’ve seen. With its large center cut-out and asymmetrical tying detail combined with the sheer lace sleeves, all its parts work perfectly together! See On Revolve

Abercrombie & Fitch This far into the list, you must realize I love mesh. For a fun twist on the trend, this Abercrombie top drapes it and lets it hang off the shoulder. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, this top is a bodysuit — so you know it’s staying in place all night. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

Garage The boatneck trend is still alive and well, and I’m glad to see it. This versatile top is trendy and classic all at the same time, and sure to keep you warm in even the longest bar lines. See On Garage

Edikted This sweater is gorgeous and extremely versatile. Layer this knitted top over one of your summer going-out tops and you’ll have a brand new, winter-approved staple. See On Pacsun

PrettyLittleThing This top is giving Y2K, Maddie from Euphoria and I really can’t think of better vibes! With the heart front detailing and glitter knit material, you’ll be sure to catch everyone’s eye. See On PrettyLittleThing

Free People This front-tie cardigan is pretty in pink and sure to make a statement. And don’t even get me started on the ruffles! Layer this with any hot weather going-out top and you’ll be ready to withstand any frigid night. See On Free People

LA Hearts With a sweetheart neckline and tie-front detail, this top is giving all the coquette vibes, and I’m so here for it. The off-the-shoulder design means that along with keeping you warm, you’ll be able to cool off indoors, too. See On Pacsun

Kaiia This simplistic and free-flowing top is perfect for layering, or if you’re feeling especially adventurous this winter, on its own. Either way, the long sleeves will keep you warm and turn heads. See On ASOS

Nasty Gal Not just another cropped mesh top, this Nasty Gal shirt sets itself apart with its unique front tie design and colorful print. Bonus points if you pair it with the matching skirt! See On Nasty Gal

PrettyLittleThing An inventive take on the hoodie, this top will have you feeling comfy even on the most crowded dance floors. Its foldover design makes this top open-shouldered and very unique. Everyone will want to know where you got it. See On PrettyLittleThing