Fans Already Have Theories About Taylor Swift’s Wedding Plans

“It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes!’” That is what I imagine Travis Kelce said to Taylor Swift when he finally popped the question. That’s right! It’s finally confirmed: Tayvis is locked in for life. On Aug. 26, our favorite pop queen posted a joint Instagram post with her now fiancé with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” And although the engagement just happened, fans are already wondering what Taylor Swift’s marriage plans are — and they have theories about the wedding, too.

August has been a huge month for Swift. Only 13 days before announcing her engagement, she announced her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Kelce’s podcast, the New Heights Show. Oh, to be a superstar.

Swift is known to drop easter eggs about future projects, so fans are used to analyzing her every move. Whether it’s the color of an outfit, the time on the clock, or a teensy weensy detail in the back of a music video, it always seems to mean something. Though Swift has stated she does not give Easter eggs about her personal life, some Swifties are convinced that the happy couple already has wedding plans, and the theories are juicy.

Where will Taylor Swift get married?

Since the couple, like, just got engaged, there’s no word on where the ceremony will actually take place. That hasn’t stopped the internet from coming up with ideas (some, very unserious) in the meantime, though.

the possibility of taylor swift having a destination wedding in croatia is low but never zero — katarina met kard (@steaItherest) August 26, 2025

my suggestion for a wedding venue for the happy couple, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, is one of the most famous places in Kansas City that everyone knows about.



would be a beautiful wedding. pic.twitter.com/s0cY2wOdS5 — Conner Christopherson (@Conner_DKC) August 26, 2025

I am calling it now, Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift get married at Halftime of The Super Bowl #Kelce #Swifties #NFL #HalftimeShow — Chris Raff (@ChrisRaff7) August 26, 2025

Congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement 💍



We know the perfect venue for the wedding 😉 pic.twitter.com/8nNzCVZgJb — Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) August 26, 2025

Will Taylor or Travis change their last names?

Will it be Taylor Kelce, Travis Swift, Taylor Kelce-Swift, Travis Swift Kelce, or are they both keeping their iconic names? Fans have thoughts. (Personally, I think they’ll both keep their names as is.)

like i’m sure even if they do get married (and she decides to change last names) her stage name will still be taylor swift — king ❤️‍🔥 (@speaknowking) February 9, 2025

They absolutely will get married, and their names will be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.. like most couples where both are celebrities — Tania Alexander (@taniapalexander) May 18, 2024

Fans are already excited for Jason Kelce’s best man era

Fans are certain that Travis’s brother Jason will be the best man, and they have opened the fun-loving football player with open arms.

Jason Kelce is really about to be the best man at Taylor Swift's wedding and if someone told me that sentence 5 years ago, I would've laughed in their FACE. — Brooke Destra (@BrookeNBCS) August 26, 2025

Imagine explaining to somebody in 2022 that this guy would give the Best Man’s toast at Taylor Swift’s wedding pic.twitter.com/xdqPcIREou — Brennan McGovern (@brennanmcgovern) August 26, 2025

Jason Kelce after his best man speech at Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's wedding pic.twitter.com/n12t1oChNr — Drew (@DR3Wheels) August 26, 2025

I can’t believe Jason Kelce is gonna be the best man at Taylor Swift’s wedding, we really won — 𝐤𝐫𝐨𝐛 (@kkristenrob) August 26, 2025

But wait: What if Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are already married?

Fans have been speculating all year that Taylor and Travis are already married and have been hiding it from the public.

Taylor swift is getting married?? I thought she already was pic.twitter.com/APgfoyaslf — THE PURPLE DINOSAUR⁷ 👾 💛 MIMI DAY 💛 (@aleecee7) August 26, 2025

i feel like my entire life has changed (unfortunately i don’t know taylor swift personally) (but still) (what if they’re already married?) — Jane🫧 (@janesreputation) August 26, 2025

One thing is for sure: this one event will fuel Swiftie Nation for the next decade.