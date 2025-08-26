Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
@killatrav / instagram
Fans Already Have Theories About Taylor Swift’s Wedding Plans

“It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes!’” That is what I imagine Travis Kelce said to Taylor Swift when he finally popped the question. That’s right! It’s finally confirmed: Tayvis is locked in for life. On Aug. 26, our favorite pop queen posted a joint Instagram post with her now fiancé with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” And although the engagement just happened, fans are already wondering what Taylor Swift’s marriage plans are — and they have theories about the wedding, too.

August has been a huge month for Swift. Only 13 days before announcing her engagement, she announced her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Kelce’s podcast, the New Heights Show. Oh, to be a superstar.

Swift is known to drop easter eggs about future projects, so fans are used to analyzing her every move. Whether it’s the color of an outfit, the time on the clock, or a teensy weensy detail in the back of a music video, it always seems to mean something. Though Swift has stated she does not give Easter eggs about her personal life, some Swifties are convinced that the happy couple already has wedding plans, and the theories are juicy.

Where will Taylor Swift get married?

Since the couple, like, just got engaged, there’s no word on where the ceremony will actually take place. That hasn’t stopped the internet from coming up with ideas (some, very unserious) in the meantime, though.

Will Taylor or Travis change their last names?

Will it be Taylor Kelce, Travis Swift, Taylor Kelce-Swift, Travis Swift Kelce, or are they both keeping their iconic names? Fans have thoughts. (Personally, I think they’ll both keep their names as is.)

@amber_zelauskas1226

By her next tour, she’s gonna be married🥹🥹🥹🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻

♬ So High School – Taylor Swift

Fans are already excited for Jason Kelce’s best man era

Fans are certain that Travis’s brother Jason will be the best man, and they have opened the fun-loving football player with open arms.

But wait: What if Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are already married?

Fans have been speculating all year that Taylor and Travis are already married and have been hiding it from the public.

@cheyennedraves

Taylor & Travis are already married mark my words #taylorswift #traviskelce #taylorsversion #taylornation #erastour

♬ original sound – Cheyenne Draves

One thing is for sure: this one event will fuel Swiftie Nation for the next decade. 

