It’s hard to scroll on social media or go on the internet these days without seeing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s names and/or faces appear. Between Swift’s upcoming The Life Of A Showgirl album, Travis Kelce back on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs, or you know, casual news of their engagement at 1 p.m. on a Tuesday, Swift and Kelce are everywhere. And it’s been like that for quite some time. But when exactly did Swift and Kelce start dating?

Swifties will easily remember that all things Travis and Taylor first started on Kelce’s podcast New Heights, where he mentioned he attended Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, but didn’t get a chance to meet Swift. Things quickly changed, and fans have seen the couple travel the world together for the remaining Eras Tour stops, win Super Bowls together, and now, get engaged in a beautiful garden surrounded by flowers and one really, really big ring.

If you want to head down memory lane and relive Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, here’s their entire timeline, from 2023 to now.

July 2023: Swift performs in Missouri, & Kelce tries to shoot his shot

Back in July 2023, the New York Post reported that Kelce had a plan to get Swift’s attention while attending her show in Kansas City. Kelce mentioned to his brother on an episode of New Heights that he made a friendship bracelet for Swift with his phone number on it and planned to give it to her before the show, but revealed he didn’t get the chance to give it to her.

Sept. 21, 2023: Kelce addresses the rumors on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show

On Sept. 21, Kelce made an appearance on The PatMcAfee Show and was asked about the dating rumors between him and Swift. He compared the entire situation to a game of telephone and even brought up his brother, Jason, being asked about their relationship on live television — and giving mixed responses on whether or not it was true. Kelce ended the interview by stating that he “threw the ball in her court… I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.”

Sept. 24, 2023: Swift sees Kelce “rock the stage” at a Chiefs game

Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Finally, in September 2023, Swift was spotted sitting with Kelce’s mother in a video posted by FOX Sports: NFL on X. She is seen in the video wearing red and white and cheering on the Chiefs. The NFL’s official Tiktok account posted a video showing Swift and Kelce leaving the stadium together after the game was over. In a New Heights podcast on Sept. 27, Kelce spoke about Swift, saying, “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”

Sept. 24, 2023: Kelce rents out a restaurant for Swift & His team

According to an exclusive Entertainment Tonight report, Kelce rented out an entire restaurant for Swift and the Chiefs team for a private party after the game. Apparently, they dined at Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City and diners at the establishment were told they had to leave by 8 p.m. — but the restaurant did apparently offer free drinks at the sister restaurant a few floors down.

Oct. 1, 2023: Swift becomes a mainstay at Chiefs games

Throughout the rest of the 2023-2024 football season, Swift was seen cheering Kelce on during Chiefs games every chance she had. On Oct. 1, 2023, specifically, she showed up with a huge entourage of people, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Nov. 11, 2023: Karma Is The Guy On The Chiefs

📹| Travis Kelce and Scott Swift's reaction to the lyric change "Karma is the guy on the chiefs coming straight home to me" by Taylor #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/AqdnshNArr — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) November 12, 2023

While Swift was doing her part to support Kelce during Chiefs games, Kelce did the same during Swift’s Eras Tour. On Nov. 11, Kelce attended Swift’s show in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In a special shoutout, Swift changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” by singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Jan. 28, 2024: Swift Meets Kelce On The Field After The AFC Championships

🎥| Taylor & Travis ❤️pic.twitter.com/DKWKz4mERN — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) January 28, 2024

In January 2024, Kelce and the Chiefs won the AFC Championship game against the 17-10 against the Baltimore Ravens. After the game, Swift hit the field with the Kelce family, where she was seen embracing Kelce, kissing him, and them exchanging “I love you.”

Feb. 11, 2024: The Chiefs Win The Super Bowl

🎥| Taylor and Travis kissing pic.twitter.com/rkPEEV8O3I — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024

An Eras Tour show in Tokyo didn’t stop Swift from jumping straight onto a plane to watch Kelce compete in the 2024 Super Bowl. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers, and Swift was seen on the field again celebrating with Kelce.

April 19, 2024: The Tortured Poets Department Drops

In April, Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department was released, and Kelce was Swift’s No. 1 fan. Kelce was quick to support his girlfriend, and — notably — the album included a song “So High School” that was (fast forward two years) used in Swift’s engagement announcement on Instagram.

June 23, 2024: Kelce Performs At The Eras Tour

🏟️| Travis Kelce has joined The Eras Tour stage!



He carried Taylor to the couch and assisted in the ICDIWABH transition 😂 pic.twitter.com/FrDw8oNCxZ — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) June 23, 2024

It was only a matter of time before Kelce himself got on the Eras Tour stage. The footballer joined Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium in London, where he assisted her off the couch before she sang “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

Sept. 12, 2024: Swift Thanks Kelce At The VMAs

🏆| Taylor accepting the award for "Video Of The Year" and giving a shout out to her collaborators, @tkelce and giving a reminder for everyone to register to vote! pic.twitter.com/H5Rxux8WBs — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) September 12, 2024

Swift won Video Of The Year for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone at the 2024 VMAs, and during her acceptance speech, she gave a sweet shoutout to Kelce. “It actually was the most fun video to make. Something that I’ll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I’d say, ‘Cut,’ and we’d be done with that take, I’d always hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it. That one person was my boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.”

Dec. 11, 2024: Kelce Shouts Swift Out For The End Of The Eras Tour

The eras-long Eras Tour ended in Vancouver in December 2024. Kelce gave Swift a shoutout on New Heights, where he said, “Shout out to everybody that was a part of that show. Obviously, it’s her music, her tour and everything, but that was a full production, man.” A few days later on Dec. 13, the pair celebrated Swift’s 35th birthday together.

Feb. 9, 2025: The Chiefs Lose The Super Bowl

Kelce made it to another Super Bowl in 2025, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, this time, Kelce and the Chiefs didn’t take the win, losing 40-22. Regardless, Swift was there to support. With the Eras Tour wrapped up and Kelce enjoying the off-season, Swift and Kelce retreated out of the public eye for some time. That is, until…

Aug. 13, 2025: Swift Joins New Heights To Announce The Life Of A Showgirl

In August, Swift finally spoke to the Kelce brothers on New Heights about everything, from Swift’s reaction to Kelce first shooting his shot in 2023 to her reclaiming her masters to her brand new album, The Life Of A Showgirl, out Oct. 3.

Aug. 26, 2025: Swift & Kelce Announce Their Engagement

It’s a love story, baby, she said yes. In late August, Kelce and Swift shared a collab post on Instagram to announce they’re engaged. In the caption, Swift wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.” Now this is an era I can’t wait to see more of.