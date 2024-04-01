Sabrina Carpenter’s SKIMS Campaign Is No April Fool’s Day Joke

Sabrina Carpenter is a woman of many talents. She’s got fabulous style, amazing talent, and she also surrounds herself in a circle of some pretty cool people (AKA Taylor Swift). Most recently, Sabrina Carpenter’s SKIMS collaboration, coming on April 3 at skims.com, is taking over the internet. Safe to say we can add modeling to Carpenter’s long list of talents, am I right?

Carpenter has been an I-T G-I-R-L for a while, but she’s really been making herself known over the past several months. Before joining Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour in late 2023, Carpenter was rapidly growing her own fan base during her Emails I Can’t Send tour, which took place in late 2022 right up until she joined Swift in August.

While she already had a name for herself, Carpenter gained a lot more recognition during her run on The Eras Tour with Swift. Recognized for her show-stopping outfits, “Nonsense” outros, and notably, her cover of Olivia Newton John’s “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” Carpenter is a true pop princess. So, it’s no surprise that she’s the face of the SKIMS Spring collection, which features clothing that seems like it was almost made for Carpenter.

On April 1, Carpenter posted a carousel post to her feed sharing seven photos and one video promoting the spring collection. In the post, Carpenter stuns in pink lace intimates, matching sets, and even a babydoll dress. I truly couldn’t think of a more perfect person to be the face of this collection! She captioned the post “hellooo it’s sabrina your spring @skims girl 💞🍒🐣Spring intimates drop 4.03 at skims.com.”

SKIMS shared two posts to their Instagram on April 1, providing more detail about specific products in the line. They shared pictures of Carpenter in the Stretch Lace Corset and Tie Side Bikini in Cotton Candy. These products are a need, not a want. The photo shoot and marketing campaign are also amazing, and so Sabrina. She really is that girl, and I’m obsessed with everything about this collaboration.

SKIMs captioned the post “Next-gen pop star @SabrinaCarpenter gets intimate with spring’s sexiest sets: ultra-romantic Stretch Lace and new Fits Everybody colors drop Wednesday, April 3 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Join the waitlist to be the first to shop. @SabrinaCarpenter wears the Stretch Lace Corset and Tie Side Bikini in Cotton Candy. Photos: @jack_bridgland_studio”

In a video posted to Instagram, SKIMS shared Carpenter wearing various different products from the line. The video gives vintage vibes, and once again is just the perfect collaboration. Their caption read, “@sabrinacarpenter’s spring fling: SKIMS. The girliest Stretch Lace and Fits Everybody intimates drop Wednesday, April 3 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Video: @jjstratford”

Fans of Carpenter are absolutely obsessed with this collaboration, and so is a special somebody in Carpenter’s life: Barry Keoghan. Keoghan, Carpenter’s rumored beau, commented on her post, “🔥🥵barbie emoji,” and TBH, I feel the same way. Other celebrities also showed their support for Carpenter in the comments. Singer Kehlani commented, “oh ur eating,” and TikToker Chris Olsen commented “YEEEEAAAAASSSS.” I resonate strongly with these comments.

If anybody can’t get a hold of me on April 3, just know that I am fighting for my life trying to secure the entire spring collection from SKIMS. Nice work, Sabrina. I’ve been influenced.

