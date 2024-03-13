If there’s one thing that we can be sure of, it’s that Taylor Swift is always going to have something going on, whether she’s touring or working on new music. It seems like the singer always has something up her sleeve, and this time, fans are convinced she has a live album drop in store. Well, what if combined those two things and released a live album to accompany the Eras Tour film a year after the tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona?

On Feb. 7, it was announced that the Eras Tour would begin streaming on Disney+ beginning March 15 after only being able to watch it in theaters and on demand. However, on March 4, it was announced that the Disney+ premiere would be moved up a day earlier on March 14 at 6 P.M. PST. While Swifties were excited about the news, they were also curious if there was a reason for the move-up date, such as a release of a live album.

The theory of a live Eras Tour album started in October 2023 when Swift released live audio from the tour of her song “Cruel Summer.” This made fans curious about what other songs may have been recorded during the Eras Tour and what else could be hidden in the vault. While some may have forgotten about that theory in anticipation of The Tortured Poets Department, it has since made a resurgence with the upcoming release of the Eras Tour film streaming on Disney+.

i’m not totally attached to this theory, but i think we’re either getting the Taylor’s Version of her Debut album along or maybe an Eras Tour live album release with the Disney plus release this week. like Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) is right there in the title? pic.twitter.com/0PswjIFl25 — JB 🪩🐻🍉 (@JBfromDC89) March 12, 2024

just had a thought… re: eras tour hitting disney early. not to be a theorist. but what if it’s so she can release eras tour live album (taylor’s version) at midnight est??? — jen (@newyorknoshoes) March 12, 2024

what if taylor does an eras tour live album like the folklore long pond one, but also released a 2nd live album that’s all the mashups she’s performed so far 🙏🏼 — Cameron 🍂🕰️🩵 (@__cameron6__) March 11, 2024

I’m still 100% delusional enough to hope that Taylor eventually drops a live album version of her tour especially her surprise songs. I just really need this — Shae ✨ (@shae_dog) March 10, 2024

has anyone considered that she might release the full live album of the eras tour as the ✌🏻 surprise we’re waiting on? (✌🏻 as in the movie and the album) — christine | london n8 🫶🏻 (@ccsswiftie) March 13, 2024

TAYLOR NEEDS TO RELEASE A LIVE ALBUM OF THE ERAS TOUR 😭 the note change in The 1?? & The Last Great American Dynasty?? BETTY LIVE CHANGED MY LIFE PLS TAYLOR — peeoshi (@peeoshi_) March 13, 2024

In the past few years, live albums have gotten increasingly popular by allowing fans to relive their favorite performances all over again. Artists who have released live albums in the past are 5 Seconds of Summer with Meet You There Tour Live in December 2018, Ariana Grande with k, bye for now in December 2019, and Beyonce with Homecoming: The Live Album in April 2019.

If we were to get a live album of the Eras Tour, it also wouldn’t be the first live release from Swift. She previously released Lover: Live From Paris in May 2020, as well as The Speak Now World Tour — Live in November 2011, which accompanied the DVD release of the tour. Since there hasn’t been a live album from any of Swift’s other eras with the exception of Speak Now and Lover, now would be the perfect time for one with the Eras Tour.

While I don’t know if Swifties are clowning or if there’s any truth to an Eras Tour live album, I can only hope that we’ll get one while we wait for the release of The Tortured Poets Department.