Travis Just Hinted At An Engagement & Future Baby Plans (& Swifties Are Freaking TF Out)

Travis Kelce should know by now that Swifties are the most delulu fanbase out there (I say this as an OG Swiftie, it’s ok). So when he hinted at future baby plans on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Swifties were unwell.

On the March 20 episode Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the brothers comically compared NBA player Victor Wembanyama to a lab-grown diamond. It was an innocent joke, and nothing out of the ordinary for the Kelce brothers to be saying. However, after Jason said that lab-grown humans aren’t too far off from a lab-grown diamond, Travis took it to another level, saying “Can’t wait ‘til I f**kin’ make one.” Excuse me, WHAT?!

Swifties were quick to pick up on this comment, and so was Jason. It was unclear what Travis was saying exactly – was he talking about making his own diamond, or a human? Perhaps an engagement? Jason swiftly (wink‌) chimed in, saying, “Do not do this. Do not give any more conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please.” C’mon Travis, you should know by now that anytime you mention something that could even remotely relate to an engagement, Swifties will lose their minds!

The comment section under the video showed that Swifties immediately went into a frenzy and started sharing their thoughts on this segment of the show.

But that wasn’t the only thing that stood out to listeners of the podcast. During the episode, Travis shared that he has been watching this season of Love Is Blind, which had a lot of people thinking it’s a show that he and Taylor watch together, or something he watches in his free time. Regardless, knowing that Travis is a lover of trashy reality TV starts to make me like him a little bit more.

At the end of the day, who knows what is going to happen between Travis and Taylor. For now, I’ll be patiently waiting for the next episode to hear if Jason has watched Love Is Blind.