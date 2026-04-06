Justin Bieber is back — and along with performing on the Coachella stage, he’s entering the skin care game. ICYMI, on April 6, rhode (created by Hailey Bieber) released its new collection: rhode x the Biebers, which features three new products designed in collaboration with Justin Bieber. So, if you’ve been holding onto your Someday perfume circa 2011 it might be time to clear your shelf for a new product from the Biebs.

rhode x The Biebers comes just in time for Coachella, and the lineup is good. Along with revamped versions of the Peptide Lip Treatment and the Peptide Eye Prep, rhode is also releasing a new product — Spotwear — created in collaboration with JB himself. OK, power couple!

New scents of the Peptide Lip Treatment are nothing new, but this exclusive, limited-edition scent might be my favorite yet: Caramelized Banana ($20). This Peptide Lip Treatment features that same nourishing formula you know and love (yes, the *new* formula!), which is crafted with skin care ingredients like peptides, shea butter, and Vitamin E — all with a sweet banana treat scent that’s perfect for the spring and summer.

Additionally, the new iteration of the Peptide Eye Prep follows that same banana theme with a unique, banana peel look. This marks rhode’s first revamp of its cooling hydrogel patches — which are clinically proven to depuff, brighten, and hydrate the under eyes, with caffeine and peptides. But, like the Peptide Lip Treatment in Caramelized Banana, the Peptide Eye Prep in Banana Peel ($26) is a limited-edition product — so, be sure to grab ’em before they’re gone.

The rhode Spotwear patches are also coming soon

Along with these limited-time drops, the rhode Spotwear ($16) patches are also hitting the market. The latest addition to rhode’s wearable skincare lineup, these hydrocolloid pimple stickers are available in five exclusive shapes designed in collaboration with Justin Bieber: shroom, daisy, jelly bean, curve, and bubble.

According to rhode, Spotwear is made with 100% hydrocolloid and clinically proven to minimize the look of spots. The patches are also waterproof, sweatproof, and designed to be worn anytime, anywhere. So, if you have a breakout at Coachella, or want to cover up a pesky pimple before your pilates class, rhode totally has you covered.

And while the collection is a seasonal release for spring and summer 2026, the product will be a core item for rhode with new designs coming in the future.

When does rhode x The Biebers come out?

These new rhode drops will be making their debut at Coachella — April 10–12 and April 17–19 — at an exclusive rhode activation taking place in the desert. However, you’ll be able to shop ’em for yourself shortly after Weekend 1: They’ll all be available at rhodeskin.com on April 13 at 12 p.m. EST.

You can also snag the rhode x The Biebers set ($56) on rhode’s website on April 13 — but, for now, you can join the waitlist to be the first to know when you can purchase the iconic collaboration.

Will rhode x The Biebers be at Sephora?

Well, not entirely. Only the Banana Peel Eye Prep will be available at Sephora, hitting Sephora.com and Sephora.ca on April 21. So, go bananas! Wink!