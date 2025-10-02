Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Rhode’s Peptide Eye Prep Is Your New Secret Weapon Against Tired Eyes

Get ready, beauty lovers! rhode— the skin care brand by Hailey Bieber and known for its simple yet effective essentials — is expanding its lineup with a launch set to transform your morning routine. On Oct. 2, the brand officially announced the Peptide Eye Prep, a set of cooling hydrogel eye patches designed to instantly depuff and brighten tired under-eyes.

Like all of rhode’s formulas, Peptide Eye Prep is a true multitasker. You can easily incorporate them into your morning for a fresh start, use them to prep and hydrate the under-eye skin before makeup, or apply them in the evening for a relaxing treatment. The patches feature an easy-to-wear bean shape designed to cover the entire under-eye area, specifically targeting dark circles near the inner corners and fine lines toward the outer edges. They deliver an immediate cooling and tightening effect, all without needing refrigeration. For best results, simply apply to clean, dry under-eyes for 10–15 minutes, 2–3 times per week, or as needed.

For my clean girlies, this one’s for you: rhode’s Peptide Eye Prep is also cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-tested. The formula harnesses the power of four key ingredients: Caffeine, an antioxidant that reduces the appearance of puffy under-eyes; a brightening Peptide that works to improve the look of dark circles; Sodium PCA, an amino acid derivative that moisturizes for softer skin; and Glycerin, a humectant that hydrates and prevents dryness. 

Oh, and the Peptide Eye Prep comes in two different styles:  rhode’s signature  “r” (exclusively on rhodeskin.com) and iconic “rhode” logo. You can buy a singular pack for $25, or get the duo for $47.

The patches showed impressive results in consumer and clinical studies. Immediately after use, 100% of subjects agreed the patches felt cooling, and 97% felt their under-eyes were hydrated and supple. After just two weeks, 100% agreed the patches reduced the look of fine lines and left the skin plump and hydrated, with 94% seeing a reduction in the look of dark circles. Clinically, the product was proven to brighten, hydrate, and improve under-eye puffiness.

When do the rhode Peptide Eye Prep eye patches come out?

You can purchase Peptide Eye Prep starting Oct. 9 at 9:00 a.m. PST/12:00 p.m. EST exclusively on rhodeskin.com, and will be available in-store at Sephora starting Oct. 14.

