Mark Your Calendars: Rhode Is Officially Dropping Blushes

Blush lovers, it’s time to make some space in your makeup bag. After its first venture into colored cosmetics with lip tints in 2023, Hailey Rhode Bieber’s skincare brand, rhode, is expanding its line yet again — and I’m all in. If you haven’t put two and two together yet, allow me to deliver the news: rhode blush sticks are here… well, almost.

That’s right, folks! The viral skincare line is throwing itself into the ring with a new collection of blush sticks just in time for summer. On June 10, rhode announced the new product on its social media in a stunning campaign starring founder Hailey Rhode Bieber and models Alex Consani and Paloma Elsesser, alongside the caption: “pocket blush packs satiny, buildable color and creamy, lightweight texture in a cute little compact stick. our skin-softening formula melts onto cheeks and lips for a glowy finish that lasts all day.” It’s safe to say that I’m already sold.

rhode’s Pocket Blush comes in six different shades: juice box (hot pink), toasted teddy (bronze terracotta), spicy marg (bright coral), piggy (baby pink), sleepy girl (soft mauve), and freckle (neutral peach). Personally, you can catch me with at least 10 units of freckle for each of my makeup bags so I can reapply the soft, blendable formula all summer long.

While you might be tempted to hop onto rhode’s website and buy the whole collection for yourself, you might have to wait a bit before adding to your cart. If you’re wondering when the rhode blush sticks are coming out, don’t worry — you won’t have to wait long.

Good News: The rhode blush release date is coming soon.

Retailing for $24, the rhode Pocket Blushes will be available for purchase on June 20 on rhodeskin.com. However, if you want to snag yours before it sells out, you can sign up for their waitlist ahead of the official launch.