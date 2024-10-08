Everything You Need To Know About Rhode’s New Barrier Butter

If you’ve been sleeping on rhode, then it’s time to wake up. ICYMI, on Oct. 8, the popular skincare brand announced the launch of its new product, Barrier Butter, featuring iconic supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Not only that, but, for the first time ever, rhode is releasing the product in two different sizes. Yup, I’m up.

Created in 2022 by Hailey Bieber, rhode is known for its limited, but effective, skincare products. Formulated alongside dermatologists, rhode only carries the essentials when it comes to building a simple skincare routine. It even has the Rhode Kit ($109) which includes all of rhode’s viral products with the exception of the Peptide Lip Treatments ($18) and Pocket Blushes ($24).

rhode’s new launch, the Barrier Butter, is the brand’s first-ever night cream. Loaded with 13 ingredients — including Hyaluronic Acid Complex, Polyglutamic Acid (aka PGA), Murumuru Butter, and Ceramide NP —, the product promises to deliver multi-level moisture and support more toned, plump skin over time — and overnight. Also, according to rhode, Barrier Butter is dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic, and has the Seal of Acceptance™ from the National Eczema Association. So, my fellow sensitive skin besties, this one is for us.

rhode recommends using the product before going to bed to wake up with “a radiant glow.” Additionally, the product can be used on more than just your face: The Barrier Butter can be used on your elbows, hands, knees, or anywhere on your body that needs a boost of hydration.

The new product will also come in two different sizes: an “on-the-go” 1.35 oz ($22), and an “on-the-shelf” 5 oz ($38). So, you can keep one in your bathroom and the other on your nightstand, in your makeup bag, or in that overnight hookup bag in your closet. (No judgement — we’ve all been there.)

When does the rhode Barrier Butter come out?

The product is set to release on Oct. 28 at 12:00 p.m. PST — so head to rhodeskin.com to join the waitlist. Until then, catch me dreaming about this iconic release.