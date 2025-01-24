Hailey Bieber Teased A Rhode Bronzer On TikTok, So When’s The Drop?

Hailey Bieber and rhode fans, hold onto your seats. Bieber teased a rhode cream bronzer on TikTok, and people are freaking out (me included). On Jan. 23, Bieber posted a TikTok of her doing her makeup with a caption that read, “currently 🫶”. In the video, she can be seen using rhode products, including the brand’s glazing milk and viral pocket blush. Then, she uses a product that looks a lot like the pocket blush to bronze her face. Does that mean there’s a rhode cream bronzer about to hit the market?

The comments under Bieber’s video perfectly sum up the reaction fans are having to a potential rhode bronzer. Some users have expressed excitement, saying, “RHODE BRONZERSSS HAILEY HAND IT OVER,” while others are already planning out their shopping carts, saying, “I spot a bronzer, new blush shade, lip liner, AND A NEW LIP TINT😭 i’m gonna be so broke.” If you’re running to the rhode website to order this bronzer, same! But as of now, no rhode bronzer has been announced. Her Campus reached out to the rhode team for more information but did not hear back by the time of publication.

With the TikTok-trending blonzing look, people have been obsessed with whatever brown blushes and bronzer shades they can get their hands on. Influencers online have even started using rhode’s pocket blush in the shade toasted teddy as a bronzer, or in some cases, a blonzer, noting how its light brown shade blends perfectly into a natural-looking blush. With the teasing of a new lip liner and rumors of a pocket bronzer there’s a lot to look forward to from rhode! But with this possible bronzer release being unannounced (as of now), it seems the wait is going to go on just a little bit longer.

ICYMI, Hailey Beiber’s skin care brand rhode launched in June of 2022, and ever since the brand’s inception, people have been dying to get their hands on new products. With the launch of viral products like their peptide lip treatment and collabs with brands like Krispy Kreme and celebs like Claudia Schiffer, it’s safe to say rhode is not slowing down any time soon. With rhode releasing a new product every couple of months, it looks like a new product will be hitting the market soon — and many people are waiting with bated breath for it to be a bronzer.