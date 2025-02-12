9 Rhode Dupes From Ulta, BYOMA, & More To Add To Your Beauty Bag

This year, rhode’s been on the top of everyone’s wish list. The viral skin care and beauty brand by Hailey Bieber was literally everywhere in 2024, with their trendy Pocket Blush and iconic Lip Case. But somehow, 2025 is looking even better for the brand. rhode just launched its newest product, the Peptide Lip Shape, and it has already been all over my FYP. It’s clear that right now, rhode is the brand of every It Girl and online trend.

However, these products all come at a price — one that can be a little high for a college student — and given the brand’s popularity, some products sell out. So what are we to do? Give up on the luxuries of viral beauty products? Never. Luckily for us, there are plenty of rhode dupes out there to satisfy all of our beauty cravings. I am a dupe girlie through and through, and one thing I’ve learned is that a good product feels even better when you still have money left over in your bank account. You may need to forgo the brand name or extra cute minimalistic packaging, but these products will still get the job done. And, who knows? Maybe you’ll love them even more than the original products.