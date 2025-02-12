9 Rhode Dupes From Ulta, BYOMA, & More To Add To Your Beauty Bag

This year, rhode’s been on the top of everyone’s wish list. The viral skin care and beauty brand by Hailey Bieber was literally everywhere in 2024, with their trendy Pocket Blush and iconic Lip Case. But somehow, 2025 is looking even better for the brand. rhode just launched its newest product, the Peptide Lip Shape, and it has already been all over my FYP. It’s clear that right now, rhode is the brand of every It Girl and online trend.
However, these products all come at a price — one that can be a little high for a college student — and given the brand’s popularity, some products sell out. So what are we to do? Give up on the luxuries of viral beauty products? Never. Luckily for us, there are plenty of rhode dupes out there to satisfy all of our beauty cravings. I am a dupe girlie through and through, and one thing I’ve learned is that a good product feels even better when you still have money left over in your bank account. You may need to forgo the brand name or extra cute minimalistic packaging, but these products will still get the job done. And, who knows? Maybe you’ll love them even more than the original products.
- Pocket Blush Dupe: Ulta Beauty Too Cheeky Lip & Cheek Color Stick ($12)
This is a great option if the Pocket Blush price tag is a little too much right now. Ulta Beauty’s blush sticks are creamy and smooth. With them, you’ll be shimmering all day.
- Peptide Glazing Fluid Dupe: E.l.f Holy Hydration! Triple Bounce Serum ($12)
Similar to rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid, this serum from e.l.f. hydrates, plumps, and refreshes skin. This product is especially great for dry winters and to wake up your skin.
- Peptide Lip Tint Dupe: Revolution Beauty Juicy Peptide Lip Balm ($9)
Revolution Beauty will give you the same glossy, tinted look as rhode. Plus, you’ll get a similar nourishing and hydrating lip treatment. It’s the best of both worlds.
- Peptide Lip Treatment Dupe: Essence Cosmetics The Super Peptide Glossy Lip Treatment ($5)
Different from the Peptide Lip Tint — the treatment has no added color — this product from Essence Cosmetics focuses on your lips’ needs. It will restore, plump, and soften your lips, leaving them glossy and healthy.
- Barrier Butter Dupe: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Rescue Barrier Balm ($18)
This heavy-duty moisturizer is great for repairing dry skin. Like rhode’s Barrier Butter, this product strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier while remaining lightweight and breathable.
- Barrier Restore Cream Dupe: Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream ($12)
rhode’s Barrier Restore Cream is a lightweight, everyday moisturizer, and this product from Avène might just give it a run for its money. This lightweight and rich formula restores the skin’s moisture barrier and maintains hydration.
- Glazing Milk Dupe: BYOMA Hydrating Milky Toner ($15)
BYOMA’s Milky Toner soothes and hydrates skin. With its many added nutrients, your skin will be feeling strong all day long. And just like Glazing Milk, this product preps your skin for additional products.
- Pineapple Refresh Dupe: Hero Cosmetics Gentle Milky Cleanser ($15)
Hero Cosmetics’s cleanser is gentle on skin and tough on breakouts. With key ingredients of colloidal oatmeal to soothe and ceramides to strengthen, it has the same emphasis on high-quality ingredients as rhode.
- Peptide Lip Shape Dupe: E.l.f Love Triangle Lip Filler Liner ($4)
With a creamy formula and a unique triangle shape for precise lines, this lip liner from e.l.f. has the same effect as rhode’s newest product. This liner easily enhances and brightens lips.