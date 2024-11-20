If you’re not getting your makeup advice from TikTok, what are you doing? My FYP is constantly flooded with the latest beauty trends, from cherry cola hair to the viral products I need to add to my cart. The latest beauty trend I can’t stop obsessing over? It’s blonzing.

If you’re unfamiliar, blonzing is when you use a dark and warm shade of blush to simulate the effects of both a bronzer and a blush at the same time. On TikTok, people have been recommending their favorite blonzers, and showing off their blonzed looks. This makeup trend is the best thing for the cooler fall and winter months — those times when you want to pretend like your summer tan hasn’t worn off. Blonzing also adds a cozy and warm tone to your look, which totally screams fall.

Products For Blonzing

But first, how exactly do you achieve this look? Well, let’s start with the products. The most popular product on TikTok for blonzing is by far the Huda Beauty Blush Filter ($21). This product comes in two warm shades: Latte and Coco Loco. Coco Loco has been more popular for this trend, but if you’re easing yourself into full blonzer territory, Latte is for you. Other “blonzers” available include Patrick Ta’s Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo ($38) in the warm shades She’s So LA or Oh She’s Different.

Juvia’s Place has a Blushed Liquid Blush ($18) in the shade Sweet Berries that emulates the trend’s deep blush colors. The brand’s Liquid Blushlighter in Perky Poppy Glow is another favorite for blonzing. rhode’s pocket blush ($24) in the shade Toasted Teddy is also a proven blonzer.

For darker skin tones, this ColourPop Pressed Powder Blush ($10) in the shade Full Throttle is TikTok-approved. Additionally, NYX’s Buttermelt Bronzer ($10) in the shade Butta Dayz has a rosy tone, which means it can be used as a blush, too. Finally, Saie’s Dew Blush ($25) in Spicy is also great for this look.

You can also create your own perfect blonzer shade by combining blush and bronzer yourself. One popular duo is the Haus Labs Color Fuse Blush Powder ($34) in Fire Moon, layered with the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand ($42) in Pillow Talk Medium. However, one of the best things about this trend is the possibility for experimentation, so play around with the blushes and bronzers you already own to create your own favorite duo.

How To Do Blonzing

Now that you’ve got the product, how exactly do you apply it? Many videos on TikTok show exactly how beauty creators are applying their blonzer. Spoiler alert, you combine the blush and bronzer placement — so, everywhere. Clearly, along the cheekbone is the most popular placement for this blush trend. However, many creators are also applying the product to their temples and forehead, aka, where you usually apply your bronzer. Additionally, while blending, many beauty creators add a bit to their noses and even on their eyelids. You can do as little or as much as you want with this look. Again, experimentation is important, so find the placement that works for you!

With this new trend, keeping up your sunkissed and dewy look even in the coldest months is possible! Try it out with creator-approved blonzers, or make your own combination and experiment with placement. (Who actually cares about blush blindness, anyways?) Trends are not just for improving your makeup looks — they’re also about having fun, and this blonzer trend is the perfect example of that. Everyone say, “Thank you, TikTok!”