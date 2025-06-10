No matter where you turn, it seems like someone is always carrying a Labubu-adorned bag or keychain. These fuzzy, plush keychains of smiling monsters have taken the world (and specifically, TikTok) by storm. Labubus come in every color imaginable, in sitting or standing varieties, and there are even variations with adorable outfits or holding Coca-Cola bottles. Labubus are sold via blind boxes, meaning when you buy one, it’s a surprise exactly which Labubu you’ll get from the series.

Whether you think Labubus are cute or creepy, there’s no question that so many people are itching to get their hands on their very own. The catch? They’re pretty tough to find in stock. Their massive popularity has them flying off the shelves, meaning you’d be pretty lucky if you catch one on the Pop Mart website or in-store. But alas, there are alternatives! Bags decorated with fun, plush keychains have been trending for quite a while now, so there are plenty on the market. Jane Birkin-ifying your bag is totally in (aka decking it out with trinkets and charms, so that it shows your personality), so whether you can’t seem to snag a Labubu or you simply want a more unique alternative, here are some more adorable plush keychain friends to choose from.