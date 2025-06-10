No matter where you turn, it seems like someone is always carrying a Labubu-adorned bag or keychain. These fuzzy, plush keychains of smiling monsters have taken the world (and specifically, TikTok) by storm. Labubus come in every color imaginable, in sitting or standing varieties, and there are even variations with adorable outfits or holding Coca-Cola bottles. Labubus are sold via blind boxes, meaning when you buy one, it’s a surprise exactly which Labubu you’ll get from the series.
Whether you think Labubus are cute or creepy, there’s no question that so many people are itching to get their hands on their very own. The catch? They’re pretty tough to find in stock. Their massive popularity has them flying off the shelves, meaning you’d be pretty lucky if you catch one on the Pop Mart website or in-store. But alas, there are alternatives! Bags decorated with fun, plush keychains have been trending for quite a while now, so there are plenty on the market. Jane Birkin-ifying your bag is totally in (aka decking it out with trinkets and charms, so that it shows your personality), so whether you can’t seem to snag a Labubu or you simply want a more unique alternative, here are some more adorable plush keychain friends to choose from.
- Line Friends
-
Line Friends are a staple when it comes to cute plush keychains. While they don’t come in blind boxes, there are so many characters and styles to choose from, including bears, bunnies, and ducks. In addition to the original characters, Line Friends has collaborated with numerous K-pop groups, including BTS, IVE, and ZEROBASEONE, to create keychains inspired by their members.
- Crybaby
-
Crybabies are another series of blind boxes available from Pop Mart. These figures, with teary eyes and colorful outfits, offer a bit of a softer appearance than the toothy-grinned Labubus. They’re sold in several outfits, with some even made to look like the Powerpuff Girls. The two-figure cherry keychain has been particularly popular recently.
- Hacipupu
-
Hacipupus have cherubic faces and come in a variety of fuzzy outfits. These keychains — which come in blind boxes with multiple series that are also available at Pop Mart — are the perfect alternative to Labubus.
- Sanrio
-
To keep it classic, go for any of Sanrio’s many plush keychains. You can stick to the original beloved characters like Hello Kitty, My Melody, or Cinnamoroll, or stand out with more unique characters like Tuxedo Sam, Usahana, or My Sweet Piano.
- SkullPanda
-
SkullPandas are stylish figures with chic makeup, sure to liven up any bag you attach them to. But keep a close eye on them — they’re flying off Pop Mart shelves just like Labubus.
- Twinkle Twinkle
-
Twinkle Twinkles are precious figures that come out of the box bundled up and ready for bed. Not to mention, they’re all butter yellow — a huge fashion trend right now.
- Lulu the Piggy
-
Lulu is reminiscent of Labubus — except she’s not a monster. She’s a pig with sweet rosey cheeks and fuzzy animal outfits.
- Monchichi
-
Originating in the 1970s, Monchichis are timeless. These furry monkey dolls add a touch of whimsy to any bag.
- Miffy
-
Miffy is a rabbit featured in a series of children’s picture books, but she’s recently been having a moment with Gen Z (she even has a collection with Baggu). A Miffy keychain is versatile enough to match whatever bag you’re carrying that day.
- Q. Kid
-
Q. Kids have cute faces and ornate animal costumes, with unique options like an elephant, a fox, and a frog.
- Jellycats
-
Jellycats are smiling plush keychains that come in so many animal, food, and object varieties. There are pretzels, penguins, coffee cups, croissants, tennis balls, capybaras — and lots more.
- Sylvanian Family
-
Channel your childhood nostalgia into a purse charm with a Sylvanian Family keychain. If they weren’t cute enough as is, their little outfits make for the perfect finishing touches.