If you don’t know what Labubus are, you must have been asleep for the last month. These small plush figures have been trending like crazy for the past few weeks. Customers use them as bag charms, accessories, and simply little companions. Considering all the hype following Labubus, they’re selling out almost instantly, prompting customers to scour the internet for days and weeks on end to try and snag one. But a hack going viral on TikTok may help if you’re looking to get a Monster yourself. Enter: The URL hack to getting a Labubu.

Labubus are made by PopMart, and first debuted in 2019. They’ve recently been discovered on TikTok, with users loving their unique and quirky styles. Labubus are part of a collection by PopMart called The Monsters, and include some iconic characters, including Zimomo and Mokoko. Similar to other mini figures, like Sonny Angels, PopMart also has launches and fun collectible series with Labubus. The collections often restock, but the drops sell out in mere minutes — mostly thanks to bots.

That’s where the URL hack comes into play. Users on TikTok have claimed to have found a shortcut to buying supposedly sold-out collections. The method involves manipulating the PopMart URLs to reveal available products, but it’s definitely easier said than done. However, this URL hack may be one of the only ways to access Labubus without losing your sanity and leaving empty handed.

The first step of the URL hack is to know when drops are happening and to be prepared. The hack doesn’t mean you can get any sold out Labubus at any time — you still need to be on the site for the drop (or, at most, a few minutes after). Some have theorized that PopMart also restocks sold-out collections Thursday evenings, so be on the lookout!

Once you are on the PopMart site, click the collection that you want. You will first see a case. If there are items in it, congratulations — buy one! However, if the case is empty (which is likely), it’s time for the URL hack. There will be a series of numbers listed underneath the case. Copy this number, and then head to the URL of the site page.

The URL will have several letters and end in one number. This number is apparently code for the product you are purchasing. Now, to manipulate the URL, add a dash after the number, and then type in the large number you identified below the case.

Next, you’ll need to edit the number you just input into the URL. Leave the first four numbers and last five numbers untouched. The middle four or five numbers are the ones you’ll change. Some users on TikTok advise to quickly click through some of the cases before editing the middle numbers, to see if the numbers underneath the cases go up or down. If they go down, change the middle numbers to going down. The same thing applies for if the numbers go up.

Now, you might not get anything on your first number manipulation, but don’t give up. Manipulating these numbers is giving you new cases to look at. Some of these cases may be empty, but others could be filled. Once you find a filled case, congratulations! Choose one and buy it. You did the URL hack successfully.

It is true that this method seems a bit complicated, but trust me. Once you get the hang of it, it can be a real lifesaver.