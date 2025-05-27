The girlies have found a new must-have accessory that brings all the playful vibes and nostalgic feels. The Labubu Big Into Energy plush is the serotonin boost your inner child’s been waiting for. The collectable plush toy monsters, known for their lovably quirky aesthetic, came onto the market in 2019 by PopMart. Since then, the Nordic-inspired plushes have gone TikTok viral for their distinct yet adorable looks.

The Labubus, known as The Monsters, include members like Zimomo, Mokoko, Tycoco, and more. Big Into Energy is the newest Labubu collection, and it has everyone chomping at the bit to snag the must-have plush accessory of the moment. Every customer is in for a surprise, as each Labubu comes in a blind box. And while they all sport big eyes and wide, monster-like grins, each one brings its own unique sense of style.

Celebrities like Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Olivia Attwood have shown off their furry toys, as both a fashion statement and a collector’s guilty pleasure. The PopMart collectible has also sent TikTok users into a frenzy — some proudly reveal their Big Into Energy unboxings, while others document their wait to snag one from the sold-out collection.

POP MART describes the Big Into Energy collection as “a vibrant and emotionally rich series that encapsulates different types of energy experienced in our daily lives.” Each monster has their own monochromatic color and name, including purple (Luck), blue (Hope), pink (Happiness), red (Love), and yellow (Loyalty). But the most rare monster in the collection is the Secret Labubu. This highly sought-after doll has black-grey fur, with colorful rainbow eyes and teeth.

Like many of the other Labubus, they’re pretty hard to get if you aren’t quick to grab them before they sell out. While the Big Into Energy collection is currently sold out, the good news is that it isn’t a limited-edition collection, therefore, prospects should look forward to a restock.

While there’s no telling when exactly PopMart will restock the popular Big Into Energy collection, it’s been theorized that restocks occur on Thursdays and Sundays from 9 p.m to 10 p.m. ET.

Big Into Energy Labubus can also be purchased on Amazon at the official PopMart store, but it’s hard to predict their restock times.

If you’re not interested in refreshing the PopMart website for days on end, you can also go the reseller route. Websites like Ebay and StockX have Big Into Energy Labubus listed, but they most likely are sold at a competitive price.

Whether you’re in it for the aesthetic, the sentiment, or the thrill of the hunt, Big Into Energy proves that these plush Labubus are more than toys, but must-haves that everyone’s trying to get their hands on.