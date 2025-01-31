Pat McGrath Viral Glass Skin Mask Sold Out So Fast. Will There Be A Restock?

The Mother of Makeup is bringing her viral glass skin to your home. Pat McGrath Labs released their new Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask on Jan. 30 — a clear, peel-off mask that goes on top of your makeup base for a doll-like complexion. But almost immediately, the mask sold out. So, will there be a glass skin mask restock?

In the world of MUAs and couture, Pat McGrath is That Girl. From doing Zendaya’s jaw-dropping 2024 Met Gala makeup look to formulating Taylor Swift’s iconic red lip, McGrath’s been in the industry for over 25 years and given us countless iconic celebrity red carpet looks to remember for decades to come. One of her recent projects that’s made rounds on TikTok and social media is her glass skin look from John Galliano’s 2024 Margiela Artisanal show in Paris. When we said we wanted shiny, glassy skin, Pat McGrath took it to the next level.

The mask retails for $38 on the Pat McGrath Labs website and is infused with soothing glycerin and rose water to provide extra hydration and nourishment. For best results, McGrath recommends applying it in thin coats with a brush for a seamless and extra-shiny appearance. While this hype for this product began on the runway, McGrath has formulated it into an accessible version for all of her fanbase — and fellow makeup artists — to replicate the viral look at home.

Glass Skin 001 was available in limited quantities, and the first batch sold out in less than one day. If you weren’t able to get your hands on the product, don’t worry! Sit tight, as Pat McGrath Labs announced that more is on the way. The brand didn’t announce a restock date, though, so make sure to turn on your notifications on social media for restock info.

When pictures of McGrath’s glass skin first dropped last year, beauty influencers on TikTok were going viral trying to recreate the porcelain doll-like appearance. The Margiela glass skin trend had the beauty community in a chokehold, as people tried to achieve colorful, whimsical eyeshadow looks and used household items to recreate the shiny base. Many looks consisted of bold eye looks up the brow bone, thin or nonexistent eyebrows, and red and pink porcelain pouts to give drama in the comfort of our homes.

You can use Glass Skin 001 to achieve a glowy look perfect for taking pictures or attending concerts. It’s subtle, but just as captivating when you’re getting drinks with friends or attending a campus formal. Be sure to gear up for the eventual restock — I know I’ll be ready.