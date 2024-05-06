We can always count on Doja Cat to leave us stunned. For Doja Cat’s 2024 Met Gala look, the performer teased her scandalous look on her Instagram story by posting the words “Wet Gala.” Going into her hotel to get ready she was seen in nothing but a see-through plastic bag. She was later seen coming out of her hotel in just a towel, diamonds, and heels, with another towel wrapped around her head.

Doja Cat is known for shocking her fans; her Met look is no exception. Her makeup also adds to the look, with black mascara tear marks running down her face. The singer’s gorgeous glam was created by Pat McGrath Labs. Makeup artist Jenna Kuchera “painted enchanted chrome tears of joy streaming down her

cheeks. On her lids, we created the most beautiful gilded cat eyes using black pencil, black liquid liner, lots of mascara, and the warm scintillating shades in my Mothership. She looks absolutely major! ”

Just last year, Doja had one of the most shocking looks on the Met Gala carpet. I don’t think any of us could forget her feline diamond and feather look. Channeling Choupette, the late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, the rapper made an insane Met Gala debut in Oscar de la Renta. Somehow, she wasn’t the only one dressed as a cat, though (we’re talking about you, Jared Leto). Love or hate her, there’s no denying that she makes a statement when she steps out on the carpet.

Here’s what the internet has to say, which as always, is a lot.

why is doja cat in a towel pic.twitter.com/4Ce1N93w0J — kaiden ४ (@euqeane) May 6, 2024

Doja Cat then finally arrived on the carpet in a literal wet t-shirt look. Looks like she took the whole “Wet Gala” thing seriously, huh?

In an interview on the carpet, Doja Cat explained she wanted to showcase the most used flower with her look: cotton. She also used hair gel to get the wet look that has been all over the 2024 Met Gala carpet

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

If there’s one thing Doja knows, it’s how to go viral. And she’s done it yet again for her second Met. Whether you love or hate this look, you can’t deny that it’s certainly unforgettable.