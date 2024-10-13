These Hydrating Lipsticks For Dry Lips Are Great To Add To Your Bag This Fall

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As the temperature drops and the air gets drier, we’ve officially entered that dreaded season for chapped lips. While matte lipsticks are undeniably stylish, they often can exacerbate lip dryness, and glossy formulas tend to wear too quickly. Luckily, beauty brands have risen up to the challenge, crafting hydrating lipsticks for dry lips that are not only bold with complementing shades, but also keep your lips soft and supple all day long.

With some extra care and extra attention, you can ensure your lips stay smooth and moisturized all day. As a girl with naturally drier lips that grew up in the cold winters, I have discovered a few tips and tricks that I implement in my daily routine, including staying hydrated and wearing lip balm under my lipstick. No longer do we have to compromise our looks and rely on drugstore chapstick to fight the colder weather. This winter, you can have both! Here are 14 hydrating lipsticks to keep your lips looking and feeling their best throughout the chilly months.

Dior If you’re looking for a hydrating lipstick with a little bit of glamour, look no further than the Dior Rouge lipstick. This luxurious lipstick combines rich pigments with hydrating properties to ensure that your lips are looking the best all year round. It’s available in a variety of shades, making it the perfect all-day comfort wear. See On Dior

Burt\’s Bees Known for their natural ingredients, Burt’s Bees offers a lipstick that is just as hydrating as their classic lip balms. With ingredients like beeswax, moringa oil, and raspberry seed oil, this lipstick offers the same amount of all-day hydration as a lip balm, but doesn’t compromise on color intensity. Plus, it’s cruelty-free! See On Burt’s Bees

YSL YSL’s Rouge Volupté Shine is a fan-favorite for a reason. It offers sheer, buildable coverage with a creamy, hydrating formula infused with antioxidant-rich pomegranate and macadamia oils. Its sleek texture glides on effortlessly, leaving your lips fully nourished with a pop of color. See On Amazon

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury is a staple brand in my beauty bag. Their K.I.S.S.I.N.G line is one of Charlotte Tilbury’s most loved products due to its smooth texture and long-lasting hydration. Formulated with a unique blend of waxes and light-diffusing pigments, it’s hydrating while also giving your lips a fuller look. This lipstick comes in some of Charlotte Tilbury’s most iconic shades, like Pillow Talk, that complements any skin tone. See On Charlotte Tilbury

Clinique Chinique’s Chubby Stick is the ideal in-between of a lipstick and a lip balm, providing deep moisturizing and a sheer wash of color. The crayon-like design makes it easy to apply on the go, making it a purse essential for those that want to reapply throughout the day or night. See On Clinique

Maybelline The perfect, hydrating lipstick doesn’t need to be expensive. Affordable and effective, Maybelline’s Made for All line delivers intense color that suits every complexion. With plenty of shades, you’re guaranteed to find a new staple lipstick in your routine. Infused with honey nectar, these lipsticks are moisturizing and provide a creamy feel that’s gentle on lips. See On Maybelline

Fresh Looking for a product that’s a combination of a balm and a lipstick? Look no further than Fresh’s Sugar Lip Treatment, which provides nourishment and color in just one swipe. With ingredients like sugar, meadowfoam seed oil, and vitamins C and E, this formula hydrates even the driest of lips while offering a natural and glowy tint. See On Sephora

Revlon Revlon’s Glass Shine Lipstick gives you a high-shine finish while also keeping your lips hydrated with a combination of aloe vera and hyaluronic acid. This non-sticky and long-lasting formula feels light on the lips and provides a burst of moisture, making it the perfect product for those who love a glossy lip look without the heavy weight. See On Revlon

Pat McGrath Labs Looking for luxury? Pat McGrath Labs’s Lip Fetish Lip Shine is the ultimate choice. This balm-lipstick combination comes in various shades and is packed with antioxidants and emollients. This product leaves your lips soft, smooth, and coated in moisture even during the driest of seasons. See On Sephora

NARS NARS is my absolute go-to for all of my makeup product necessities. The NARS Afterglow Lip Balm lives up to the brand’s expectations. Infused with Monoï Hydrating Complex and antioxidants, the lip balm provides long-lasting moisture and a soft shine. Its lightweight formula makes it easy to reapply throughout the day without ever feeling heavy. See On NARS

Lancome For those trying to make a statement with intense color and hydration, Lancome L’ Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick is a must-have. Enriched with rose flower extract, this formula promises hydration and long-lasting color that won’t dry out your lips. My favorite part of this product? It has anti-aging benefits to help keep your lips looking youthful. See On Sephora

MAC MAC’s Lustreglass Lipstick is beloved for its semi-sheer, buildable color and hydrating formula. Infused with a blend of nourishing oils and butters, this lipstick gives a glossy and moisturizing finish that’s perfect for all-day wear. With its large range of shades, there’s something for everyone, and for any occasion. See On Target

ILIA Is skin care your top priority? ILIA’s Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm combines skin care with color by offering a formula that’s rich in shea butter and rosehip seed oil. It’s designed to not only hydrate, but also heal dry lips while giving a natural glow of color. See On Sephora