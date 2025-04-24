14 Mother’s Day Gifts For Your Sister That Are Seriously Trendy

When it comes to Mother’s Day, there are endless gift guides you can scroll through and explore to find the perfect gift. And while you’re busy planning something special for mom, don’t forget another amazing mama in your life — your sister! The one who helped you achieve that “cool aunt” status with this new chapter in her life. Whether your sister is into self-care Sundays, home decor, or perhaps even the latest sneaker trend, this gift guide is here to help you score major sibling points. From thoughtful keepsakes to splurge-worthy surprises, we’ve rounded up the best picks to show your love and appreciation in style. Because the woman that does it all deserves nothing less than the best.

Mother’s Day isn’t just for celebrating moms in the traditional sense — it’s for honoring every woman who nurtures, uplifts, and loves with her whole heart. And if your sister happens to be one of those women (and a mother herself), she deserves a little extra sparkle this year. Whether she’s deep in the newborn phase or managing toddler chaos with a latte in hand, this Mother’s Day gift guide is packed with thoughtful, cute, and actually useful finds she’ll love. From cozy self-care treats to little luxuries she wouldn’t buy for herself, here are 14 gifts that are guaranteed to earn you favorite sibling status.

Anthropologie Pretty, personal, and just sentimental enough — this isn’t your average candle. With its intricate floral design and subtle “I love you” message inside the rim, this housewarming gift almost feels like a hug wrapped up in candle form. Top notes of the candle include yuzu, peach, mango, jasmine, sandalwood, and the list goes on. Bonus: It smells amazing and totally doubles as décor once the wax is gone. See On Anthropologie

Your sister deserves a moment of peace, and this dreamy satin robe is basically a wearable exhale. Covered in soft, botanical prints and trimmed with sleek contrast piping, it’s equal parts spa-day and style moment. Whether she’s sipping coffee before the chaos or sneaking in a rare self-care night, this robe makes every day feel just a little more special. Plus, there’s just something about a monogrammed robe that screams main character energy. See On Pottery Barn

HATCH This is hands-down the prettiest digital clock and sound machine I’ve ever seen. The Hatch Restore 3 now comes in a limited-edition colorway, Rosy. The Restore comes with several features that venture beyond your ordinary alarm clock, too, coming with ambient sleep sounds, a bedside light, a dim clock setting — as not to disturb the peace — and a sunrise alarm for gentler wake-up calls. If your sister is prone to doomscrolling before bed (who isn’t?), this device will work wonders in creating better habits. See On Hatch

LEGO Who said LEGOs had to be reserved for kids? Unlike your traditional bouquet of flowers, these blooms will live on forever. This mixed bouquet set features 15 stems with different blossoms to choose from including roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies, and different types of grassy plants. You even have the freedom to position the petals and the leaves, customizing the building experience even further. This year, skip the florist and head to your nearest LEGO shop instead. See On Amazon

Bath & Body Works I know this gift guide is meant for sisters, but this is actually one of my mom’s favorite scents at Bath & Body Works. Regardless of who you’re gifting this to, Bath & Body Works gift sets make for the perfect spa nights. This Japanese Cherry Blossom set contains notes of — not surprisingly — Japanese cherry blossom, Asian pear, and white jasmine, and it comes with a travel size body lotion, a fine fragrance mist, and a hand sanitizer. No need to worry about wrapping your gift, either — this set is already arranged inside a decorative gift box with a handle and a bow. See On Bath & Body Works

If your sister has little ones at home, she might not always have the time for a coffee run. But if she’s a matcha drinker, then this is the gift for her. All you have to do is heat up some hot water or milk of your choice and plop one of the square cubes into your drink. Each kit can make six lattes, featuring lattes in matcha, pink, and golden. And with flavors like green tea, Madagascar vanilla, and turmeric, you might even want to get one of these for yourself! See On Uncommon Goods

Anthropologie This is the perfect follow-up gift to the instant matcha kit. It’s also one of the many pieces that Anthropologie released in their Foster Collection. This particular mug comes in four other colors, and they all feature hand-painted, three-dimensional designs. If your sister is a fan of this pink tulip design, she can even purchase the dessert plate and pasta bowls to match! See On Anthropologie

Fullstar This is honestly a gift fit for a professional chef. Fortunately, using it doesn’t require formal cooking skills. Gone are the days of using the same knife to mince, pare, and slice — which can get tedious very quickly. This chopper comes with two cleaning scrapers, two cleaning brushes, four different blades that are suitable for any chopping needs, and can fit up to five cups inside of the container at the bottom. Plus, it’s BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. What more could you ask for? See On Amazon

If your sister has some downtime or wants to enjoy quality time with her kids, this DIY bracelet-making kit will make for the perfect gift. It comes with a one-size-fits-all 18k gold-plated chain, eight different charms, a bracelet-making tray, and two bracelet-making tools. They also come with helpful instructions to follow along. One thing to note is that each kit is designed for one person, so if your sister wants to make bracelets with two other people, she’ll need three kits. See On Matchbox Motifs

Your sister is going to fall in love with these slippers. These plush slippers will wrap her feet in the warmest embrace, and they come in two other designs — one with bigger hearts and another one with mushrooms. Plus, they’re made of sherpa fleece and come with cushioning on the bottom. See On Nordic Peace

Designed for bedrooms, kitchens, and the living room, this diffuser is designed with innovative smart features and clean scents to give you something a little more long-lasting than your average air freshener. If you download the Pura app, you can control the device on your phone and adjust the intensity of the fragrance, set schedules and timers, and more. If you diffuse two fragrance vials for 6-8 hours a day, this will still last for over a month. See On Pura

Yes, I’m plugging another gift that’s personally approved by my mom. If your sister’s in search of a moisturizer that will last long and smell just as good by the end of the day, look no further than OUAI. This body cream is designed to combat dryness and comes with ingredients like Cupuaçu butter and coconut oil and it even serves as a cleanser that will strip skin of any dirt or bacteria. In addition to the moisturizing body cream, this particular set also comes with a gentle body wash and a hair and body mist. See On Sephora

Too Faced Mascara is one of the best beauty essentials for on-the-go makeup, and the Too Faced mascara is one of my personal favorites. Featuring two mascaras, this set was designed to add volume and length to lashes with just a couple of swipes. They’re also waterproof and suitable for contact wearers. See On Macy’s