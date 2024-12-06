10 Mocha Mousse Must-Haves To Buy In Honor Of The Color Of The Year

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Bye bye, Peach Fuzz! With Pantone announcing Mocha Mousse as their Color of the Year for 2025 on Dec. 5, it marks the first time a shade of brown has been selected for the top spot. And while this may come as a surprise to those of us still clinging to Brat green and Barbie pink (or putting those colors together for Wicked), it looks like 2025 will be a year for the minimalist girlies.
Shades of brown will always be a fall fave, but Mocha Mousse is here to steal the show in 2025. This rich, chocolatey hue is basically the PSL of colors — comforting, versatile, and somehow chic no matter how you style it. Mocha Mousse is the fashion world’s answer to curling up with a warm latte and your coziest blanket, and let’s be real — who doesn’t want to feel that way all year long?
With the rise of the espresso girl aesthetic (nope, I’m not just talking about Sabrina Carpenter), Mocha Mousse has solidified itself as the It Shade. Search “espresso brown” on TikTok and you’ll find over 50 million videos filled with inspo — everything from creamy chocolate nail designs to effortless tonal outfits that scream quiet luxury. Even beauty brands are on board! Case in point: rhode’s Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint ($18) had us all in a chokehold, selling out faster than we could add it to our carts. The cozy brown shade added a perfect “just kissed by cocoa” vibe to our winter makeup routines, and Mocha Mousse is here to keep that energy going.
So, whether you’re rocking a mocha-toned leather trench or sipping an actual mocha, one thing’s clear: Mocha Mousse is the main character we didn’t know we needed for 2025. Read on for 10 must-have Mocha Mousse products to add to your cart before we ring in the new year!
- Mango Leather Ballet Flats in Medium Brown ($80)
Because Mocha Mousse is so delightfully versatile, these ballet flats are probably going to become a staple in your wardrobe rotation. Plus, the little bow adds the perfect feminine touch.
- Dries van Noten Refillable Lipstick in 13 Colorful Nude Satin ($78)
Infused with rosehip oil with four different case options, this lipstick is the perfect way to add some subtle chic to your no-makeup makeup look. And as an added bonus, you can select two perfume samples to your cart if you purchase. What more could you want?
- Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped Complexion-Inspired Eye Shadow Palette ($52)
This nude palette contains 16 different shades to choose from. From pigmented, creamy nudes to more alluring shimmery hues, there’s a color for every season throughout the year.
- NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer with Medium Coverage in Affogato ($32)
With its creamy, buildable formula, this concealer effortlessly covers dark circles, blemishes, and redness without creasing or caking. Whether you’re going for a natural, no-makeup look or a full-glam beat, this concealer’s radiant finish and long-lasting wear have you covered — literally.
- Renee C. Rib Turtleneck Midi Dress ($50)
With its turtleneck collar, flattering fit, and midi length, this dress can be styled in a variety of ways all year round. Just add a leather jacket and some boots for a chic fall look, or some chunky heels for a more beachy boho fit. However you choose to wear it, you’re certainly guaranteed major style points.
- Coach Brooklyn Large Leather Shoulder Bag in Honey Brown ($495)
Part of Coach’s Brooklyn line, this bag is perfect for anyone looking to infuse some New York energy into their look. It has a roomy interior, a wide shoulder strap, and is overall a sleek and on-trend accessory that can be worn all year round.
- MAC Lip Pencil in Oak ($25)
With its smooth and creamy formula, this lip liner will add a delicious touch of mocha to your makeup look. Pair it with your favorite lip gloss for a fun, shimmery look, or fill your lips with it for a more quiet luxury vibe.
- Kelly and Katie Kaza Over-the-Knee Boot ($70)
Personally, I’m a sucker for a good knee-high boot. This particular pair fits over the knee, ensuring a leg-lengthening fit that’s oh-so-flattering. Pair it with a mini skirt for a classic, feminine look or wear them under some trousers to keep warm during the cooler months.
- ZARA Gold Button Fitted Blazer in Taupe Brown ($90)
When it comes to wardrobe staples, a tailored blazer like this one is the MVP for layering season. With sharp lapels, double-button detailing, and subtle pocket accents, this is a versatile piece you’ll be wearing on repeat.
- Uniqlo UV Protection Twill Cap in 31 Beige ($30)
This minimalist mocha cap is the ultimate accessory for effortless style and practicality. Designed with a classic silhouette, it pairs seamlessly with any casual outfit, adding a touch of laidback sophistication. The neutral tone makes it incredibly versatile, while the structured-yet-lightweight material ensures all-day comfort.