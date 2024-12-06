10 Mocha Mousse Must-Haves To Buy In Honor Of The Color Of The Year

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Bye bye, Peach Fuzz! With Pantone announcing Mocha Mousse as their Color of the Year for 2025 on Dec. 5, it marks the first time a shade of brown has been selected for the top spot. And while this may come as a surprise to those of us still clinging to Brat green and Barbie pink (or putting those colors together for Wicked), it looks like 2025 will be a year for the minimalist girlies.

Shades of brown will always be a fall fave, but Mocha Mousse is here to steal the show in 2025. This rich, chocolatey hue is basically the PSL of colors — comforting, versatile, and somehow chic no matter how you style it. Mocha Mousse is the fashion world’s answer to curling up with a warm latte and your coziest blanket, and let’s be real — who doesn’t want to feel that way all year long?

With the rise of the espresso girl aesthetic (nope, I’m not just talking about Sabrina Carpenter), Mocha Mousse has solidified itself as the It Shade. Search “espresso brown” on TikTok and you’ll find over 50 million videos filled with inspo — everything from creamy chocolate nail designs to effortless tonal outfits that scream quiet luxury. Even beauty brands are on board! Case in point: rhode’s Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint ($18) had us all in a chokehold, selling out faster than we could add it to our carts. The cozy brown shade added a perfect “just kissed by cocoa” vibe to our winter makeup routines, and Mocha Mousse is here to keep that energy going.

So, whether you’re rocking a mocha-toned leather trench or sipping an actual mocha, one thing’s clear: Mocha Mousse is the main character we didn’t know we needed for 2025. Read on for 10 must-have Mocha Mousse products to add to your cart before we ring in the new year!