Wait, Does ‘Wicked’ Part Two Already Have Its Dorothy?

Most of you are probably still holding onto the magical trenches of Wicked — and rightfully so (I know I’m not the only one still doing the “What Is This Feeling” choreo). Let’s face it, the buildup to the movie — thanks to the brilliant marketing and the film’s leads, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Ervio, showcasing their emotions during the press tour — was enough to make all of us hit up the theaters to see what it’s all about. Wicked has been met with universal acclaim based on acting performances, box office success, and Academy Award predictions. And, if that isn’t enough, Wicked Part Two is to bring ever more of Oz’s magic when it hit theaters on Nov. 21, 2025. With Part Two coming, there’s one character who’ll make their debut on the big screen, although it won’t be the first time: Dorothy.

If you’re a fan of the classic film The Wizard of Oz, then you know that Dorothy plays a pivotal role in the Oz universe. The Kansas-born girl makes a brief cameo in Wicked Part One, where she is seen walking the Yellow Brick Road with the Lion, Scarecrow, and Tinman in the opening scene. Although there’s not much about Dorothy in Wicked Part One, her brief cameo could mean that she’s returning in Part Two.

Who Will Play Dorothy in part two?

There hasn’t been any confirmation on who will be playing Dorothy in the second installment of Wicked. However, there are many theories that point to Alisha Weir playing the role. Weir is no stranger to the spotlight, as she appeared in the horror film Abigail and starred as the titular character in Matilda: The Musical. Weir attended the European premiere of Wicked, and many believe that she was the one who appeared as Dorothy in the first installment.

Director Jon M. Chu spoke about Dorothy’s Wicked Part Two appearance in an interview with Variety. “In the show, Dorothy is around. They have to intersect, and you can only tease it so much. I won’t say whether she’s a character, necessarily, in movie two,” Chu said. C’mon, not even one clue? Fans took to social media to further the debate on who will be playing Dorothy, and yes, most think that Weir is going to win the role.

please let this rumor be true 🤞 alisha weir playing dorothy would be so good she’s extremely talented pic.twitter.com/DopeOmjrf9 — lana (@themycira) November 25, 2024

alisha weir (kid from Matilda) is the only choice for dorothy, and i said what i said. — ۟ (@mikhwave) November 30, 2024

We’ll just have to wait another year to find out more about Dorothy and her fate Wicked Part Two!