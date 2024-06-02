You Can Thank Drag & Ballroom Culture For These Viral Makeup Techniques

Is this June the epic comeback of online makeup tutorials? It sure seems that way with Chappell Roan’s recent looks taking over TikTok. While Kim K and Kylie Jenner may be seen as makeup icons, don’t be fooled by the Kardashian Klan’s makeup superiority. Now, just between us bestie — many of their beauty trends are straight-up borrowed from the fabulous world of drag. Mama, Kudos for saying that, for spilling because drag culture is the real queen bee in the beauty industry, known for slaying with bold, dramatic looks that will leave everyone gagging.

Brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and NYX have proudly featured drag queens in their campaigns, and fabulous queens like Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel have even launched their own successful beauty brands. While drag styles may vary widely in their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, drag kings and queens have long been legends in makeup trends, pioneering styles that explore gender and makeup artistry. From dramatic contours to glittery highlights, these looks are all about transformation and performance.

One of the fiercest ways to celebrate drag culture this June is by spending some time slaying the day away by supporting drag artists. Additionally, it’s also important to recognize drag’s roots in Black and ballroom culture — without these artists, drag wouldn’t be what it is today! In honor of Pride Month, here are seven iconic makeup techniques we owe to our fave drag icons. So, grab your brushes and get ready to beat that face because these techniques are all tea, no shade.