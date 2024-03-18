Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Season 16 cast of RuPaul\'s Drag Race
Season 16 cast of RuPaul\'s Drag Race
@rupaulsdragrace via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

“Mama, Kudos For Saying That. For Spilling” Is Taking Over Twitter & It’s All Thanks To ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Eileen Flaherty

If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that pop culture references and memes are in my daily vocabulary. I like to say that I speak in pop culture references, so that’s why I’m here to update you on the latest one. And trust me, after you learn its origin and how to use it properly, you’ll be saying “kudos” to me. 

All it takes is a quick glance at X/Twitter to see this phrase being used in replacement of dialogue. So, if you’ve seen a tweet about Kate Gate lately with the caption, “mama, kudos for saying that” or “mama, kudos for saying that, for spilling,” lately, I’m here to tell you its origin. 

Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race know that this phrase comes from episode 11 of Season 16, which aired on March 15. And the context behind it is probably not what you’re expecting. 

In the episode, a contestant named Q revealed she’s HIV-positive. After learning this, another contestant, Plane Jane, responded with, “Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling.” The mixed response to this phrase immediately made its way into the Drag Race universe. 

It didn’t take long for this scene to gain popularity on X/Twitter. It reached a larger audience and quickly morphed into a meme. And TBH, I’m living for it. The formula for using this phrase is simple: take an emotional scene from television or film (extra points if it’s a scene from Normal People), and replace the response with “mama, kudos for saying that, for spilling.” Take this example from Fleabag. 

But trust me, once you see one of these, you’ll want to see the all of them, because they are so funny. Somehow, this phrase is making some of the most heartbreaking scenes in the media hysterical. And honestly, this is the source of happiness I needed this week. 

The phrase is now being used for other popular memes and moments in pop culture. It’s super versatile and easy to use. TBH, you can just use it in replacement of any dialogue at this point.

The next time you don’t know what to say, or just want to throw somebody off, you now have a great new phrase to use. Kudos. 

Eileen is a senior at Fairfield University who is studying Communications with minors in English, Professional Writing, and Women’s Gender & Sexuality Studies. She has a passion for magazine writing and hopes to pursue a career in the field. Eileen is the Entertainment & Culture Intern at Her Campus where she covers all things pop culture, entertainment, and internet trends. Eileen was formerly a National Writer for Her Campus from April 2023 - January 2024. Eileen is one of the Campus Correspondents (CCs) at Her Campus' Fairfield University chapter. She oversees the entire chapter and works with her other CC to curate ideas and events for HCFU. She also mentors and trains the editorial team and helps create content and boost engagement alongside the social media team. In her free time, you can find Eileen creating new Spotify playlists, getting a sweet treat with friends, or obsessing over Taylor Swift. If she isn’t doing that, you’ll likely find Eileen with her six best friends from school talking about their “Big Three”: "Normal People," their favorite "Dancing With The Stars" performances, and Greta Gerwig's "Little Women."