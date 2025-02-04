Madison Beer’s ‘I Made You Mine’ Merch Is A Valentine’s Day Must-Have

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, finding the perfect gift for your beau, Galentine, or maybe even yourself can be a daunting task. With K-Pop star Rosé’s swoon-worthy V-Day campaign for SKIMS, Rihanna’s “Love Your Way” collection for Savage X Fenty, and countless more, it can be challenging to find the perfect gift for your valentine. But like she said in 15 Minutes, “Never forget I made you mine.” Madison Beer and her Valentine’s Day collection are here to remind us of the sentiment.

Beer’s latest merch lineup — which is appropriately titled I Made You Mine — is the perfect way to express your love this Feb. 14. The capsule merch collection features just two new items, and you certainly won’t wanna sleep on them. Plus, if you place your order by 11:59 PM EST on Wednesday, Feb. 5, you’ll get your goodies just in time for Valentine’s Day. Here’s what to know about each of the products that are part of Madison Beer’s “I Made You Mine” Valentine’s Day Collection.