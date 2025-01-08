The Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection Features RiRi As Cupid

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Prepare to be struck by Rihanna’s arrow this Valentine’s Day. The holiday may be a month away, but who says you need to wait until Feb. 14 to start spreading the love? Whether you’re planning a dreamy, candlelit dinner with your partner, hitting the town with your besties, or cozying up for a solo rom-com marathon with a box of chocolates, there’s no better way to set the mood than with some show-stopping lingerie. After all, nothing says, “I love you” or “I love me” quite like treating yourself to something special — especially this new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection.

While we wait not so patiently for R9 (Rihanna, please, we’re begging), the pop star has turned her creative genius toward matchmaking — but not in the way you’d think. With her latest Valentine’s Day collection for Savage X Fenty, cheekily titled Love Your Way, RiRi proves she’s just as much about loving yourself as she is about spreading love to others. Packed with playful prints, sultry styles, and silhouettes that could make Cupid retire his bow for good, this collection is about celebrating love in all of its forms.

So if your underwear drawer could use some loving, this collection is the perfect excuse to channel your inner flirt, embrace your confidence, and add a little spice to the season of love.

Launched on Jan. 7, Savage X Fenty is here to keep love on the brain. Rihanna posed in the Loveline Satin Balconette Bra ($26), Satin Heart Pasties ($10), and the Loveline Lace Brazilian Panty ($6) for her Valentine’s Day collection shoot, accessorizing with pink hair and a larger-than-life pink bow and arrow. Joining her for the campaign were Love Is Blind stars Serena Page and Kordell Beckham and TikTok sisters Hayley and Jules LeBlanc, who all came together to showcase love in all its different forms.

The collection features pieces that can be mixed and matched for every mood, including itty bitty sets, sultry slips, and even menswear. And in typical Savage X Fenty fashion, the collection celebrates not just every mood, but every body as well. The bra sizes range from 30-46 in bands and A-H in cups, while the rest of the collection ranges from XS-4XL. With such a large assortment of loungewear, sleepwear, sportswear, and lingerie to choose from, Rihanna’s got you covered… or maybe not.

If you’re ready to fall head over heels, you can shop the Love Your Way collection now on Savage X Fenty’s website, where you’ll find everything from sultry bra and panty sets to comfy-chic sleepwear. Plus, with the brand’s inclusive sizing and affordable price points, it’s the gift that just keeps on giving. So go ahead, make this Valentine’s Day your most confident and fashionable one yet — love looks good on you!