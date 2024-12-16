If you’re a Kim Kardashian fan — or simply just a fan of cozy clothing — you have definitely heard of her viral shapewear and clothing brand, SKIMS. Since its release, SKIMS has been dominating people’s closets, providing its customers with high-quality and flattering basics in every garment. Kardashian constantly drops special holiday collections and new collaboration products to elevate the SKIMS brand, too — including her latest The North Face x SKIMS collection, which was released on Dec. 10.

After SKIMS’ smashing success with its Dolce and Gabbana collab line, the brand went into uncharted territory and released a winter collection with The North Face, focusing on top new products for snow activities. Prior to The North Face x SKIMS release, some were skeptical about the warmth of the ski collection due to SKIMS being mostly known for their loungewear, but that didn’t stop the success of the collection drop.

The North Face x SKIMS collection sold out almost instantaneously on Dec. 10, leaving many fans scouring all over the internet for resale items. And not only that — within 48 hours of the launch, the collection generated $5.4 million in media exposure. The collaboration combined the sleek, body-conscious styles SKIMS is acclaimed for with The North Face’s practical, durable, and outdoor-friendly designs. The crossover was perfect for the fashion-oriented individuals who don’t want to compromise warmth for style.

The collaboration ranged from the iconic The North Face puffers to thermal base layers such as leggings, long sleeves, and one pieces. They also included accessories such as gloves, thermoball traction mules, and dot knit balaclava to add a touch of style to your winter sports. In similar SKIMS style, the colors focused on dark neutrals, ranging from tan to black. Whether or not you’re hitting the slopes this winter or simply bracing for the cold, this collaboration was perfect for all things winter.

Will The North Face x SKIMS Collection Restock?

The high-selling success of this drop left many excited fans upset when they couldn’t grab the must-have items on their wishlists. So, will The North Face x SKIMS collection restock? Don’t hold your breath. SKIMS posted a comment on Instagram stating the collection was limited-edition and won’t be restocked. However, some products may still be in stock in stores that carry North Face or SKIMS, so you can check your local retailers to try your luck. Many are also hopeful they can get their hands on the collection by rechecking the SKIMS online website every day for any returned products. You may also be able to find some pieces on resale shops, such as Depop or Poshmark. Who knows — maybe SKIMS will see the high demand of the line and decide to bring it back in the future.

Regardless of if The North Face x SKIMS collection restocks, I have learned an important lesson: Subscribe to SKIMS notifications, and keep my alarm set for any future drops. Hopefully, Kardashian will continue the holiday spirit and gift fans another drop. Until then, I will be waiting.