Will Madison Beer Be At The 2025 Grammys? It’s A Possibility

Awards season is upon us and The Grammys is arguably one of the most anticipated award shows of the year. 2024’s music was certainly one for the books. Many would say that the past year was one for the girls, with lots of female musicians dominating the charts and our Spotify Wrapped playlists. Stars like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, and Rosé gave us nonstop bops for pretty much any occasion. Though, one of the most talked about pop queens of 2024 has to be Madison Beer. With social media users buzzing over Grammys predictions and thoughts on nominations, we have to wonder, will Beer be in attendance? In short, we’re not sure, but there’s a good chance.

For the 2025 Grammys Awards, Beer is nominated in the Best Dance Pop Recording category for her song “Make You Mine,” marking her second Grammy nomination. While there’s been no confirmation as to whether Beer will attend the awards ceremony, it does seem likely. Beer attended the Grammys in 2024 since her album Silence Between Songs was nominated for Best Immersive Audio Album, so the possibility of her being at the 2025 Grammys seems promising.

“Make You Mine” is a mix of house, EDM, and pop music. The single went viral for its Jennifer’s Body-themed music video, complete with pompoms and Megan Fox-inspired looks (but with far less blood and guts compared to the actual movie). There’s also a pretty good chance you’ve heard it all over your FYP on TikTok.

Unfortunately, Beer will not be taking the stage for a performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards (or at least that we know of yet). The Grammy Awards website says, “Additional performers and presenters for the 2025 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, will be announced soon!” as of Jan. 26. In other words, a performance from Beer isn’t confirmed, but don’t rule anything out just yet! Luckily, we have several other show-stopping performances to look forward to from Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Doechii, RAYE, Shakira, and Teddy Swims.

So, will Madison Beer be at the Grammy Awards? Probably, but we can’t say for sure. What we do know is that if she does attend, her red carpet look is sure to be gorgeous.