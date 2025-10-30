Sabrina Carpenter’s Halloween concert, this year called Short N’ Spooky, has returned for a second year — and Carpenters, it’s your time to shine. Oct. 31, aka Sabrinaween, will be Sabrina Carpenter’s fourth night at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the second leg of the Short N’ Sweet tour. Carpenter celebrated Halloween with fans last year in Dallas, dressing up as a bunny, Tinker Bell, and Sandy from Grease. I’m excited to see what costumes she wears this year, what the “Bed Chem” and “Nonsense” outros will be, who she arrests, and if the “Juno” position will be different from last year’s “Boo!”
If you are planning to grab last-minute tickets to the Halloween show and want to join in on the fun, or just want to recreate one of Sabrina’s many iconic looks this Halloween, we’ve got you covered with these last-minute Sabrinaween outfit ideas perfect for the show — or just your Instagram feed.
- “Tears” Music Video
The “Tears” music video has not one, but two iconic looks you can recreate. Go as Carpenter’s Susan Sarandon from The Rocky Horror Picture Show by wearing a blue blazer, skirt, white hat, gloves, and shoes.
The other look you can recreate is Carpenter during the song’s dance break. If you know how to sew, you can DIY the fringe top and pair it with silver shorts. Make sure you rewatch the music video and rehearse the dance, so you can show off when the time comes.
- “Manchild” Music Video
This look is easy to recreate. Just grab a long-sleeve white button down and tie it at your ribs, and pair that with denim shorts.
- Man’s Best Friend Album Cover
Grab a black dress and knee-high tights and you’re ready to go.
- “Santa Doesn’t Know You Like I Do” Music Video
Although it will be Halloween, as a lover of Carpenter’s EP Fruitcake, I had to include this idea that references her *checks notes* only music video from that body of work. You can recreate her ice skating look with a blue cowl neck top, skirt, and earmuffs, or recreate another look from the music video with a red cardigan and pink ruffle skirt.
- Bedazzle A Bodysuit
Recreate one of Carpenter’s sparkly bodysuits by using a glitter spray or fabric glue to add rhinestones.
- Lipstick Kisses
Add kisses to a T-shirt by using fabric paint, stickers, or a stamp to reference the Short N’ Sweet album cover.
- Sabrina Carpenter on SNL
When Carpenter appeared as the host AND musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 18, she gave excellent vocals for both performances and served girlhood on a silver plate during “Manchild.” To create a similar fit to the one she wore during the “Manchild” performance, wear a yellow T-shirt and pink shorts or sweatpants. You can even embroider the shirt and back of the pants. Don’t forget to throw your hair into a ponytail and grab a round brush to sing into.
- Corset
Add rhinestones to a corset. You can also add a heart cut-out to the corset and pair with a ruffle skirt.
- Babydoll dress
Remember Carpenter’s set on NPR’s Tiny Desk? You can definitely recreate her look with a blue babydoll dress and knee-high tights.
Carpenter is fully expecting fans attending the concert to dress up. So if you snag those last-minute tickets, you need to be ready and have this list on standby.