Sabrina Carpenter’s Halloween concert, this year called Short N’ Spooky, has returned for a second year — and Carpenters, it’s your time to shine. Oct. 31, aka Sabrinaween, will be Sabrina Carpenter’s fourth night at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the second leg of the Short N’ Sweet tour. Carpenter celebrated Halloween with fans last year in Dallas, dressing up as a bunny, Tinker Bell, and Sandy from Grease. I’m excited to see what costumes she wears this year, what the “Bed Chem” and “Nonsense” outros will be, who she arrests, and if the “Juno” position will be different from last year’s “Boo!”

If you are planning to grab last-minute tickets to the Halloween show and want to join in on the fun, or just want to recreate one of Sabrina’s many iconic looks this Halloween, we’ve got you covered with these last-minute Sabrinaween outfit ideas perfect for the show — or just your Instagram feed.

Carpenter is fully expecting fans attending the concert to dress up. So if you snag those last-minute tickets, you need to be ready and have this list on standby.