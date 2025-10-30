Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
9 Last-Minute Sabrinaween Outfit Ideas For 2025 To Wear To Her NYC Show

Sabrina Carpenter’s Halloween concert, this year called Short N’ Spooky, has returned for a second year — and Carpenters, it’s your time to shine. Oct. 31, aka Sabrinaween, will be Sabrina Carpenter’s fourth night at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the second leg of the Short N’ Sweet tour. Carpenter celebrated Halloween with fans last year in Dallas, dressing up as a bunny, Tinker Bell, and Sandy from Grease. I’m excited to see what costumes she wears this year, what the “Bed Chem” and “Nonsense” outros will be, who she arrests, and if the “Juno” position will be different from last year’s “Boo!”

If you are planning to grab last-minute tickets to the Halloween show and want to join in on the fun, or just want to recreate one of Sabrina’s many iconic looks this Halloween, we’ve got you covered with these last-minute Sabrinaween outfit ideas perfect for the show — or just your Instagram feed.

“Tears” Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter concert outfit! 💋🩸 OMG I don’t dance, but I rlly tried 🤣🤣 Short n’ Sweet Tour here we come 💙💙💙 @tyler_the_model @Sabrina Carpenter @Team Sabrina #sabrinacarpenter #shortnsweettour

The “Tears” music video has not one, but two iconic looks you can recreate. Go as Carpenter’s Susan Sarandon from The Rocky Horror Picture Show by wearing a blue blazer, skirt, white hat, gloves, and shoes.

The other look you can recreate is Carpenter during the song’s dance break. If you know how to sew, you can DIY the fringe top and pair it with silver shorts. Make sure you rewatch the music video and rehearse the dance, so you can show off when the time comes.

“Manchild” Music Video

This look is easy to recreate. Just grab a long-sleeve white button down and tie it at your ribs, and pair that with denim shorts. 

Man’s Best Friend Album Cover
#SabrinaCarpenter says she is taking online opinions of the cover art for her new album, “Man’s Best Friend,” with “a grain of salt.” “It’s perfect for what the album is, it’s perfect for, you know, kind of what it represents,” she told Gayle King. #mansbestfriend

Grab a black dress and knee-high tights and you’re ready to go.

“Santa Doesn’t Know You Like I Do” Music Video

Although it will be Halloween, as a lover of Carpenter’s EP Fruitcake, I had to include this idea that references her *checks notes* only music video from that body of work. You can recreate her ice skating look with a blue cowl neck top, skirt, and earmuffs, or recreate another look from the music video with a red cardigan and pink ruffle skirt.

Bedazzle A Bodysuit
she’s so funny #sabrinacarpenter #shortnsweet #shortnsweettour #shortnsweetnyc #junoposition

Recreate one of Carpenter’s sparkly bodysuits by using a glitter spray or fabric glue to add rhinestones.

Lipstick Kisses
DIY my shirt for the @Sabrina Carpenter concert tonight! 💋✨ #sabrinacarpentermakeup #shortandsweetoutfit #kissshirt #diyoutfit

Add kisses to a T-shirt by using fabric paint, stickers, or a stamp to reference the Short N’ Sweet album cover.

Sabrina Carpenter on SNL
Replying to @🐍Shay🐍 going to see Sabrina Carpenter live with @Abbode and a brand is a dream come true! Will have an update in the shirts verrryyy soon 👀🩷 #sabrinacarpenter #abbode #snl

When Carpenter appeared as the host AND musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 18, she gave excellent vocals for both performances and served girlhood on a silver plate during “Manchild.” To create a similar fit to the one she wore during the “Manchild” performance, wear a yellow T-shirt and pink shorts or sweatpants. You can even embroider the shirt and back of the pants. Don’t forget to throw your hair into a ponytail and grab a round brush to sing into.

Corset
HELLO MY JAW ON THE FLOOR @Sabrina Carpenter you have outdone yourself #sabrinacarpenter #newyork #shortnsweet #bodysuit

Add rhinestones to a corset. You can also add a heart cut-out to the corset and pair with a ruffle skirt.

Babydoll dress

Remember Carpenter’s set on NPR’s Tiny Desk? You can definitely recreate her look with a blue babydoll dress and knee-high tights.

Carpenter is fully expecting fans attending the concert to dress up. So if you snag those last-minute tickets, you need to be ready and have this list on standby.

Alisha Allison started as a national writer for the Entertainment/Culture section of Her Campus in January 2024. Alisha graduated from University at Buffalo. She has gained journalism experience from writing stories for her journalism classes, as an assistant editor on the news desk (former staff and contributing writer) for her university’s student-led newspaper, and a writer for Her Campus Buffalo. She was on the executive board for two chapters of national organizations at UB. Alisha plans on attending law school in the future. In her free time, she enjoys listening to music and spending time with her friends and family. She also likes watching television shows, movies, and video essays, and reading novels. 