I Got The House Tour At Sabrina Carpenter’s New NYC Pop-Up

She wasn’t kidding when she said her house was on Pretty Girl Avenue. Sabrina Carpenter and Cash App invited NYC-based Carpenters inside the metaphorical first, second, and third floors of her Sabrina’s Secondhand pop-up on Oct. 25. With countless Easter eggs from past music videos, exclusive merchandise, and even a sewing station for fans to embroider said merchandise, I had a really great time. So without further ado, allow me to be your hot tour guide!

Taking place at Ideal Glass Studios on 9 W. 8th St. from Oct. 26-29, Sabrina’s Secondhand is CashApp’s second event for the petite pop princess, following the Short N’ Sweet cafe pop-up they organized in September 2024. And while last year’s event was filled with the strictly blue, coffee-filled, heart-motifed elements that Short N’ Sweet was so beloved for, Sabrina’s Secondhand served as a tribute to the singer’s love of thrifting. It was so beautiful that tears were running down…well, you know where.

Kea Humilde Kea Humilde

Walking into the Short N’ Sweet Café felt like walking into a café. Obviously. But entering Sabrina’s Secondhand was like stepping into a museum — a ‘70s-inspired, retro one that was entirely dedicated to Carpenter.

Kea Humilde Kea Humilde

Upon entrance, I was immediately greeted by racks of merchandise and a fuzzy blue wall that served as the perfect first photo-op. (A tribute to the fuzzy pink handcuffs, perhaps?) But the real show-stoppers were the shelves that were lined with pinup-worthy posters and mementos from several of Carpenter’s music videos. I saw the bloody chainsaw and the voodoo dolls from “Taste,” the bloody-heeled pump and soda can from “Tears,” and other general Easter eggs, like Carpenter’s bejeweled microphone and espresso martini glasses. Other interactive elements worth noting were the telephone booth photo op, the “Make It Sweet” embroidery bar, and a vintage photo booth. The attention to detail was so spot-on that I couldn’t bear to say goodbye.

Kea Humilde Kea Humilde

The amount of photo-ops throughout the pop-up were endless. From the lip-shaped couch to the telephone booth that I spent way too much time in, there were so many Instagram-worthy photos to be taken — ones that will have everyone commenting, “When did you get hot?” My personal favorite had to be the vanity that was lined with a larger-than-life mirror, books that were all titled as one of Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet songs, and even a small photo frame that read, “He was just okay.” Oh, and there was a giant teddy bear whose mouth was duct-taped and lipstick-stained next to the vanity.

After my friend and I made our merch selections and got them embroidered, we scoured the rack of vintage pieces, all from Garage Sale Vintage. And don’t worry (I won’t make you worry either!), the apparel and props throughout the pop-up were raffled at the end of the event for one lucky Cash App cardholder to win.

So, Carpenters, if you’re in the NYC area until Oct. 29, the Nashville area from Nov. 4-5 (at Garage Vintage), or LA from Nov. 15-18 (at Era Studio), Sabrina’s inviting you all to come inside! Drop by if you can, or you’ll be forced to choose goodbye.