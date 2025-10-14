Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner just announced her latest makeup collection dropping Oct. 18 — and there’s so much more to it than just a new line of Kylie Cosmetics products to choose from. The King Kylie makeup launch is full of nostalgic references to celebrate 10 years since the brand’s debut in 2015, specifically a nod to her rebellious King Kylie era. Jenner pulled out all the stops to bring us right back to that edgy mid-2010s glam.

Jenner began teasing the collection on Oct. 11, posting comments from fans begging for the brand to bring back its original iconic teal shades and grungy packaging. She confirmed the return of her alter ego in a brief clip of her walking handcuffed into a police station captioned, “TOMORROW … ON SNAPCHAT @ KING KYLIE” — Jenner was known to candidly promote her products on her Snapchat stories back in the day. The official announcement on Oct. 13 came with a slew of promotional content, the most iconic being a recreation of the promo video announcing the first Kylie Lip Kits. Jenner even changed her profile photo to a selfie from peak King Kylie era — diamond-encrusted grill and all.

Let’s dive into the history of King Kylie and everything we picked up on from the launch announcement.

What’s in the King Kylie Makeup Collection?

The new collection brings back everything we know and love about King Kylie: metallic lip glosses, a King Kylie eyeshadow palette featuring colors inspired by her many hair colors, and, of course, her iconic Lip Kits featuring lip liners and matching lipsticks in four different shades.

It seems the line has been in the works since 2022, when Jenner posted a tweet asking fans what they’d want to see from a King Kylie collection. The collection comes out on Oct. 18 on kyliecosmetics.com and will be in Ulta Beauty stores on Nov. 2.

Who is King Kylie?

For those who may not remember, King Kylie was Jenner’s edgy alter ego during her early 20s, known for experimental looks — especially hair colors. From her iconic turquoise wig at Coachella to pastel pinks and platinum blondes, King Kylie was completely bold and fearless. Living it up in the nightlife with her boyfriend at the time, Tyga, and best friend Jordyn Woods, King Kylie was truly the epitome of 2016 pop culture.

This rebellious persona is what helped launch her early brand identity for Kylie Cosmetics, and fans still talk about it to this day. Back then, she primarily promoted the Lip Kits by herself in candid, 30-second Snapchat videos swatching each color shade on her arm. In the announcement post, Jenner wrote that the collection is for all the fans who have messaged her asking for King Kylie-inspired products over the years.

Jenner has certainly outgrown the wild lifestyle — now 28, a mom of two, and in a two-year relationship with Timotheé Chalamet — but that hasn’t stopped her from fully embracing her roots with this relaunch. She even transformed the tips of her hair back to the iconic turquoise hue.

Breaking down the “glosses” video

To celebrate the 10-year milestone of Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner teamed up with director Colin Tilley and music duo Terror Jr. to create a promotional video titled “GLOSSES PART 2: KING KYLIE RETURNS” — a nod to the original “Glosses” commercial that announced the first line of lip glosses in 2016 — and a new song.

At the time, it was rumored that Jenner sang on the video’s background track, “3 Strikes” by Terror Jr. (“It wasn’t me (wish it was),” Jenner confirmed in an Instagram post at the time.) This time, Jenner actually hit the recording studio to feature her voice on the video’s new and improved track “Fourth Strike” for a true full-circle moment.

Whether this is a hint at Jenner breaking into the music industry or just for promotional purposes, it’s genius and iconic either way.

Beyond the obvious references, fans have noticed a few more hidden Easter eggs. For one, the girl who says, “No way, she’s out!” appears to be Mara Teigen, who was also featured in the 2019 Glosses video. The layers here are deep, people, and I’m so here for it.