Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have come a long way since their public friendship fallout. On May 12, Woods and Jenner were spotted having a cute moment together at a New York Knicks playoff game. Jenner attended the playoff match with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, and sister Kendall Jenner, while Woods was in attendance supporting her boyfriend, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns.

In a now-viral video posted by ESPN, Jenner is seen running over to Woods after the game ends. The two jump up and down, holding hands and screaming, to celebrate the New York team’s win. (The Knicks now hold a 3-1 lead against the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven series.) Jenner then screams to Woods, “We’re wearing the same outfit every time!” Jenner wore a black cami, black leather pants, and a black Knicks hat to the game, while Woods wore a similar black bodysuit, black bedazzled pants, and a black leather jacket. Kendall Jenner can be seen in the background, enjoying a lollipop. (And, notably, not celebrating with Woods. Interesting.)

This was the first time Jenner joined Chalamet at a Knicks game, though they did attend a Lakers game together on April 30. Timmy’s been attending every Knicks playoff game this season, and he even reportedly skipped the Met Gala with Kylie to attend Game 1 of the Knicks-Celtics series. (The Dune star is a longtime Knicks fan — after the May 12 game, he posted a throwback photo on Instagram Stories of him getting a jersey signed by Knicks alum Amar’e Stoudemire when he was 14.) Woods has similarly been attending every game to support Towns, who she’s been dating since May 2020.

Fans love to see Woods and Jenner back together after years of drama. Back in 2019, Jenner and Woods’s friendship fallout made headlines after Woods admitted to kissing Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson at a house party. The breakdown was a topic on E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Woods told her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. According to People at the time, while the pair would “never be best friends again,” they were in touch “occasionally,” and they’ve been spotted hanging out together in the years since. In a 2024 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloé Kardashian also said there was “no beef” between her and Woods.

If this is the reaction between Jenner and Woods after Game 5, I can’t wait to see the celebration when the Knicks win the series. (Fingers crossed.)