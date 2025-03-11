Here’s The Tea On Kylie & Timmy’s Body Language During Their Tennis Match Outing

If you’re anything like me, then you’ve fallen down the rabbit hole of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s unexpected matchup. From their PDA at award shows to snapshots of them together in public spaces, their relationship has been on full display as of late.But if we thought their appearance together at the 2025 Oscars was a lot, their exchange at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California on Mar. 9 offered us some body language that made their relationship seem not as lovey-dovey as we’ve seen. Specifically, Chalamet’s body language said it all and it’s making me wonder if the pair’s relationship is going through troubles of its own.

Though fans had acknowledged that this moment seemed full of love, I couldn’t help but notice that there appeared to be a disconnect between the pair. Amid the heated tennis match, Jenner seemed to be coming off pretty strong toward Chalamet, with her giving him kisses and rubbing his stomach.

Her Campus spoke to body language expert Blanca Cobb, who agrees that something definitely seems off between the two.“All eyes are on Kylie and Timothée, but while many say they’re all about the PDA, it’s actually pretty one-sided,” Cobb says. “Kylie is the one initiating the touch. Timothée doesn’t seem to mind—he’s not pulling away—but he’s not exactly reciprocating either.” I can’t help but wonder why Chalamet seemed so distant — was it the game in front of him or something else?

I think it’s safe to say that especially keeping this in mind, it was hard to watch Jenner trying to kiss Chalamet while his eyes were glued to everything but her. But, this wasn’t the only noteworthy point where Chalamet almost failed to acknowledge Jenner. “At one point, she rests her right arm on him, gently cups his face with both hands and leans in for a kiss. He accepts it but doesn’t turn toward her, barely meeting her gaze,” Cobb says. “There’s a mismatch in the moment — Kylie is smiling as she kisses him, while he looks distracted, his focus lingering on the tennis court. Afterward, she continues the interaction, lightly rubbing his chest and midsection with her hand. He smiles, grabs his drink, and readjusts in his chair, but he leans back instead of in — relaxed, but distant.”

Though we don’t know the full story, it’s interesting to observe this divided exchange. It also makes me wonder if there’s more to the story, which Cobb says is “hard to say.” I guess we’ll just have to stay tuned to see what happens next in Kylie and Timmy’s ‘ship.