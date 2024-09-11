Kamala Harris’s Merch Store Already Sold Out Of Its Friendship Bracelets After Taylor’s Endorsement

After the Sept. 10 debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to show her support for the Harris-Walz campaign by officially endorsing Harris. Swift posted an insightful caption and a photo of herself with her cat, explaining why she endorsed Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. In the caption, Swift wrote in part, “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.” And now, the Harris campaign is making good on Swift’s endorsement by selling Harris-Walz friendship bracelets in the campaign’s merch shop.

Available in black and blue, the American-made clay-bead bracelets come in a pack of two and are both adjustable and waterproof. The bracelets were made available for pre-order and are expected to be officially released on Sept. 24. But the bracelets are already sold out — no word yet on whether they’ll be restocked.

The friendship bracelets are synonymous with Swift — throughout her Eras Tour, Swifties have created and traded homemade bracelets with other concertgoers. The description of the bracelets on the official Harris-Walz merch store includes a cheeky reference to one of Swift’s songs. “Are You Ready for It? Harris-Walz friendships bracelets are here!” Any Swift fan can easily spot that reference from a top reputation album song.

Swift’s endorsement comes just a few weeks after former President Trump posted an AI-generated image of the pop star, insinuating that she had endorsed him in the upcoming presidential election. In Swift’s Instagram post, she addressed that, saying, “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.”

More fuel was added to the fire earlier in September when Swift was seen hugging and talking with Brittany Mahomes at the US Open men’s singles final on Sept. 8. Some fans were upset with Swift for being seen with Mahomes because Mahomes had recently shown support for Donald Trump on Instagram. On Aug. 13, Mahomes reportedly liked and unliked a post supporting Trump. Things got worse when Trump publicly acknowledged Mahomes as one of his supporters, which confused Swifties as to why Swift would be seen hanging with her.

Swift has now cleared all confusion with just one informative Instagram post about where and who she stands in the presidential election: Harris & Walz. She hilariously finished her Instagram post with, “With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”