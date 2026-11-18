As the holiday season approaches, everything is turning festive — stores are filled with holiday decorations, advent calendars are all over FYPs, and every coffee shop has rolled out a new menu of themed drinks. People are getting into the spirit, too. Some have been feeling festive since Nov. 1 at midnight on the dot, and some are waiting for Thanksgiving to pass (which will come sooner than you think). But whether you start celebrating the holidays early or start in December, you can’t go wrong with holiday press-on nails to complete your look.

Press-on nails are perfect when you don’t want to commit to buying a new polish, or getting a full manicure at the salon that might not last as long. Press-ons are also great for those of us who can’t (for the life of us) paint those cute little holiday designs ourselves.

These holiday press-on nail sets will look great for any end-of-year occasion, from spicing up a normal outfit for school or work to accompanying a full-on festive outfit for a holiday party. If you want your nails to really stand out, you can go with full Christmas tree-themed nails, or you can go for something more subtly spirited, like a dark red or green with a little sparkle. Check out these holiday-press on nails to find something perfect for you this year, no matter your style.

OPI OPI On Point Cat Eyes On Me Press-On Nails ($12) If you don’t want an actual candy cane on your nails and want something that can pass as both holiday-themed and just a pretty set, these sparkly green OPI press-ons are perfect. See On Sally Beauty