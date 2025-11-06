The Ralph Lauren Christmas Decor Look Is Going Viral, So Here’s How To DIY It

It may still only be November, but Christmas preparations are in full swing for many. For lots of people, decorating is a huge part of the holiday fun, and this year, classic decor is in fashion. And because of that, it makes sense that the “Ralph Lauren Christmas decor” aesthetic has taken TikTok by storm. Though the name insinuates a hefty price tag, it’s actually possible to achieve the look on a budget. But what does the aesthetic entail?

Ralph Lauren is famously known for its preppy-style clothing, with knit sweaters and plaid coming to mind. It’s home decor evokes a similar aesthetic, with a classic and timeless feel. The Ralph Lauren Christmas decor look takes inspiration from the holiday decorations sold by the designer (though, the look doesn’t have to be achieved this way) and those shown in their advertisements. The style of decor features deep reds, greens, and navy blues, tartan patterns, and generally traditional-feeling accents. Think ultra cozy — the kind of picture-perfect, curated space that you would see in a Ralph Lauren catalogue.

Though, going straight to the source to achieve this aesthetic is certainly not feasible for many. That being said, so many TikTok users are sharing how they’re achieving the luxury look for less in their homes. As stated by former Ralph Lauren Home stylist Desir’ee Delgadillo, Ralph Lauren Christmas decor is less of a look and more of a feeling. In other words, it’s perfectly achievable, even without the Ralph Lauren tags attached.

Central to the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic is the color palette. Deeper colors fit the aesthetic best. Interior designer Kati Curtis described to Homes & Gardens that tones like “hunter green, oxblood, navy, and espresso brown” are the perfect shades to build the look. TikTokers have also found some perfect Ralph Lauren-esque dupes at Walmart, including stockings ($17) and a tree skirt ($45).

Speaking of Christmas trees, Ralph Lauren-style trees are often pretty maximalist. Large ball ornaments ($9) in deep red and cream add the perfect pop. These ornaments come in a variety of textures, with velvet being especially popular, but shiny ones will work as well. Wooden beaded garlands ($4) for the tree are also often used, and provide a nice contrast to the other colors. Alternatively, a thick ribbon ($9) can be used as a garland (in plaid or a solid color, up to you).

While it shouldn’t be overdone, at least a little bit of plaid is essential to the look. This rug from Walmart is so fitting and only $17.

The Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic emphasizes coziness above all else. And what’s essential to a cozy winter? Blankets! Any blanket you can find in the core color palette will work well.

Various accents will be the cherries on top on your Ralph Lauren Christmas look. When choosing these, think vintage and classic. Content creators are showing off some of their Christmas finds that are totally fitting for the aesthetic.

I don’t know about you, but I might be overhauling my entire decor look to try out the Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic this year.