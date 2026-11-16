The holiday season is finally here, bringing with it cooler temperatures, celebratory traditions, and of course, plenty of time to get lost in a good book. There’s something especially comforting about settling in on a cold winter day with a warm drink and a romance book. From festive meet-cutes and snowed-in encounters to fake dating, holiday flings, and second-chance love stories, romance books have a way of capturing the magic and excitement of this time of the year.

Whether you’re looking to revisit a favorite author or discover a new story to add to your collection, there’s no shortage of seasonal reads to keep you company throughout the 2026 holiday season. Consider this your sign to make a little more room on your bookshelves for a few new festive favorites. So, grab a hot chocolate and your favorite blanket and settle in. Here are 10 romance books to add to your TBR this holiday season.

Morgan Elizabeth / Paper Anchors, LLC The Season to Get Even by Morgan Elizabeth After her stepsister steals her fiancé and dream wedding, Meadow Hanover’s carefully maintained composure begins to unravel. Meanwhile, Connor Finch, who has spent years building the city’s most elite nightclubs with his best friend, finds both his beloved business and his friendship falling apart. Connor and Meadow, his former best friend’s ex-fiancée, form an unexpected alliance, agreeing to fake an engagement to get through the pre-wedding celebrations, with revenge brewing along the way. See On Amazon

Atria Books The Twelve Loves of Christmas Collection If you love an advent calendar, you’re gonna love this! This short story collection features 12 sealed holiday stories written by cherished romance authors including Alexandria Bellefleur, Elise Bryant, Olivia Dade, and Joss Richard. Bringing together cute love stories featuring fan-favorite tropes like forced proximity, second-chance exes, and more, there’s something for every reader in this collection. Open a sealed story every day as you count down to Christmas to fill your December with holiday spirit. See On Amazon

Forever A Married Little Christmas by Abby Jimenez Calling all Abby Jimenez lovers, plus those lucky enough to experience her writing for the very first time. This interconnected collection of three novellas follows Anna, Matty, and Lauren. Anna fake-dates her high school ex so the two can keep up appearances with their families. Matty, who shows up to a diner dressed as a zombie Santa after losing a bet, meets a captivating server. Lauren, who questions her friend’s whirlwind wedding plans, finds herself getting swept up by the magic after meeting the best man. This deluxe edition collection is a limited, one-time printing, and the gorgeous cover and sprayed edges isn’t the only reason you should get your hands on it. Inside, you’ll also find bonus content including full-page illustrations and delicious recipes. Perfect to add to your TBR, or a thoughtful gift for a romance reader in your life. See On Amazon

Levi Lynn Books Not So Merry in Maldives by Mia Heintzelman A photographer named Pear and an art director named Hollis are coworkers at a travel magazine. Their relationship is filled with unspoken romantic tension, but when Hollis fires Pear just a week before Christmas, their already complicated dynamic takes a turn for the worse. Hoping to enjoy a girls’ getaway in the Maldives, Pear is surprised to find herself traveling alongside her former coworker after her best friend’s flight mysteriously diverted. Stranded together on a private resort island, the two must navigate their unresolved workplace drama and simmering chemistry. See On Amazon

Berkley Eight Ways to Say I Love You by Amanda Elliot Shira returns to New Jersey for Hanukkah after graduating college and landing her dream job in Los Angeles. While Shira seems to have her life figured out, Leo, her childhood friend, is struggling after failing out of college and moving in with his estranged father. Leo’s silver lining is getting to see Shira while she’s home for her family’s holiday party. Over the next eight years, their annual reunion connects them as they experience setbacks and new beginnings. As life brings them together and moves them apart, the longtime friends may finally get the timing right — and discover a love that has been there all along. See on Amazon

Amazon Original Stories The Plus-One Pact by Lana Ferguson Part of the five-story All I Want for Christmas collection, Lana Ferguson’s short holiday story The Plus-One Pact is perfect for fans of the friends-to-lovers, fake-dating, and one-bed romance tropes. The story follows Emma, who refuses to show up alone to her sister’s extravagant winter wedding — especially because her ex is one of the groomsmen. To avoid the awkwardness, she enlists her longtime college best friend, Cole, to pose as her boyfriend for the weekend. But sharing a hotel room and a single bed makes saving face a little more complicated. What begins as a fake relationship may turn into something a little more complicated. See On Amazon

Forever The Holiday House Swap by Lauren Applebaum The Holiday House Swap is reminiscent of the beloved 2006 romance movie The Holiday. After losing her job just before Christmas, Phoebe Keller traded homes with Arden Torres, a teacher who is stuck in the holiday blues. When Arden is invited by Phoebe’s brother to spend Hanukkah with their family, she forms a surprising connection with him. Meanwhile, Phoebe has an unexpected encounter with an old college friend who broke her heart years ago. Between snowy Seattle and sunny Florida, both women must decide whether they’re ready to give love a chance as the new year rolls in. See On Amazon

Avon A Christmas Inn, Maine by Aaron Kyte After a breakup and losing his job, former book editor Adam Wheatley returns to his hometown in Maine, where his aunt’s beloved inn is on the verge of closing. Determined to save it, he takes on the challenge of renovating the property and planning a grand Christmas Eve opening. When the project proves more difficult than expected, charming and talented contractor Graham agrees to help in exchange for a place to stay. Although Adam swore off romance, working alongside Graham makes it increasingly difficult to ignore a growing connection. See On Amazon

Kirahvi Bello Sleigh My Name by Kirahvi Bello A close-knit group of college friends reunites for a five-day Christmas getaway in Blackwood Falls, a charming Black-owned town in Vermont. With her two friends, Bee and Darren, having been married for eight years, Taelyn decides to bring a fake boyfriend rather than spend the holiday third-wheeling. She isn’t expecting to see her ex, Corey — the group’s final member, whom she hasn’t spoken to in five years. But Corey makes an unexpected appearance as Bee’s surprise Christmas gift. Now reunited under one roof, Taelyn and Corey must navigate unresolved feelings and old sparks. See On Amazon