November is finally here, which means we’re in the home stretch of the fall season! With Thanksgiving a few short weeks away, now’s the time to start thinking about more than just your Thanksgiving food menu. By that I mean, your Thanksgiving outfit! When it comes to dressing up, accessorizing is just as fun as putting the actual outfit together. One way to spice things up is with a unique nail design that’s suited to you!

Whether it’s at your house this year, a family member’s, or it’s Friendsgiving all the way, it’s always fun to dress up for dinner. Will you break out that new coordinating set you’ve been waiting for the right occasion to wear? What about those boots you’ve been wanting to break in? Is it style over comfort, comfort over style, or a little bit of both? There are so many ways you can dress up for Thanksgiving, so don’t be afraid to get creative.

And of course, a nail look that’s cute and on-theme can instantly elevate any outfit. It can match with a cozy-yet-chic statement piece from your closet, or be that pop of color that catches everyone’s eye. The first step, however, is finding a Thanksgiving nail design that speaks to you. When there’s so many options, it can get that much harder to choose the one you like best. That’s why I’ve scoured TikTok for some amazing Thanksgiving nail ideas to try out, so you don’t have to! Here are 12 nail ideas to try for your holiday mani this year.