Want A Hawk Tuah Girl Halloween Costume This Year? DIY It With These Products

Halloween is approaching, and with it comes all the stress of curating the perfect costume. You need something cute, funny, niche but still recognizable — something that will make everyone go, why didn’t I think of that? Well, this costume might just solve all of your Halloween stress this year. Introducing: the Hawk Tuah Girl Halloween costume. The Hawk Tuah Girl, or Haliey Welch, is easily one of the biggest internet figures to take over summer 2024.

Welch initially went viral for a TikTok street interview, during which she says, “You gotta give them that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thing.” Since the initial video, Welch has seemingly been everywhere. She went on stage and sang with Zach Bryan, was backstage at a Matt Rife show, and has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Instagram at @hay_welch. Her newest venture? The Talk Tuah podcast, which dropped on Sept. 10 and has already been subject to many memes of its own. She is inescapable on social media, making a Hawk Tuah costume perfect for Halloween this year. But how can you embody Hawk Tuah? Don’t stress — I have some ideas.

First, you must decide on a look. While Haliey Welch has been spotted all over the place and in many different outfits in the past few months, when making a costume, you should focus on her most recognizable look: her street interview outfit. In the iconic video, Welch is wearing a black, backless, body-con dress — perfect for a night out. For your costume, this backless mini dress from Princess Polly ($28) would be perfect, and definitely reusable for future late nights. For another option, try SHAPERIN’s Ribbed Backless Bodycon Mini Dress ($20). And if you’re not looking to spend money this Halloween, any black mini dress you own could work.

Now, it’s time for accessories. One of the most noticeable aspects of Welch’s outfit in the interview is her necklace, which appears to be a Prada emblem on a chain. If you’re looking for authenticity, try the Noir Gold Necklace from Reluxe Vintage ($185), which uses a vintage Prada pendant. But not everyone’s buying luxury items for their Halloween costumes, so for a dupe, look into this triangle pendant necklace on Etsy ($40) or non-labelled triangle necklaces, like this silver necklace from beautlace ($12). If you have a statement necklace in your closet that resembles a triangle, feel free to use that as well.

In the video, Welch also sports classic chunky gold hoops. If you don’t happen to have this absolute essential in your closet, try Forever 21’s Thick Hoop Earrings ($4) or a lightweight pair from Treasure Bender on Amazon ($14).

Tying the look together is a pair of sunglasses that Welch wears in her hair. If you already have a pair of black sunglasses, they would work perfectly. Otherwise, try a simple black pair from FEIDUSUN on Amazon ($8), or for a more trendy look, these Rectangle Sunglasses from JASPIN ($7).

If you’re worried about being recognizable, I would recommend looking into some of Welch’s own merch at her site, 16minutes.life. The Dream Tee ($30) has a bright graphic and an image of Welch on it — in case any one gets confused as to who you are. And if all else fails, with the popularity of Talk Tuah, you can always try adding a podcasting mic, like this USB Microphone Kit on Temu ($8).

With your costume planned and ready, you can focus on what really matters this Halloween: having fun! And saying, “Spit on that thing, Hawk Tuah” every 10 minutes.