Hailey Welch, better known on the internet as “Hawk Tuah Girl,” has officially launched her podcast, Talk Tuah. And TBH, you probably know this even if you’re not chronically online; everyone has that one brain rot friend who has not been able to shut up about her for the past few months.

Welch rose to popularity after participating in a man-on-the-street interview from creators Tim & Dee TV. When asked the question, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” Welch responded with a now infamous answer: “You gotta give ‘em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.”

The phrase — and Welch — spread like wildfire and became a viral internet saying that landed Welch 1.7 million followers on TikTok, 2.5 million followers on Instagram, has an appearance onstage with country star Zach Bryan at one of his shows. She has even created her own clothing company called 16 Minutes. And now, her fame has landed her a podcast deal with Betr, Jake Paul’s sports betting and media company.

The feedback on her podcast, however, has been brutal. People are ripping apart the podcast, with lots of sarcastic comments on her episodes such as, “I sold my house so I could watch Talk Tuah on my 115 inch tv.”

This kickstarted a sarcastic meme trend of people saying the show is canceled, usually paired with a dramatic reaction photo or GIF to show just how devastated they would be if that statement were true.

However, to be clear, that statement is not true. Welch released the second episode of her podcast, titled “I TOLD GRANNY ABOUT HAWK TUAH,” as recently as Sept. 17, and fans can expect more to come soon.

Although the podcast isn’t canceled, is it safe to say some people have had enough of Hawk Tuah girl?