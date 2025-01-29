The Fisherman-Inspired Aesthetic Is Taking Over, So Here Are 13 Items To Buy

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Move over, coastal auntie — there’s a new sea-salted fashion muse in town. The fisherman aesthetic has officially docked, supplying us with brightly-colored utility coats, playful pinstripes, and chunky boots that were definitely made for walking. It’s like your dad’s fishing trip attire, but if it had a fashionable, on-trend older sister. With brands continuing to lean into the capsule wardrobe concept, and TikTok’s ability to make those obscenely-colorful raincoats from your childhood look chic, it’s safe to say this trend has us all dreaming of the sea — and a really good clam chowder.
The fisherman aesthetic’s rise can be traced back to summer 2024’s perfect storm of nostalgia, functionality, and social media’s knack for reinventing even the most unassuming looks. But if you’re tired of all the “cores” that go viral on TikTok every couple of months (sometimes even weeks), you might be pleased to hear that the fisherman trend originated from Pinterest’s trend report. Think rugged, rubber boots with breezy linen dresses, cable-knit sweaters with brightly-colored beanies, and pinstripes that will make for the perfect transition pieces from winter to spring. If you’re looking to embrace a little adventure this year, read on for 15 fisherman aesthetic-inspired pieces that will have you setting sail in 2025.
- L.L.Bean Men’s Signature Organic Cotton Rollneck Sweater ($119)
If you’re looking to hit the trend right on the nose, look no further than this cozy L.L.Bean sweater. Made of 100% cotton that’s suitable to wear all year round, it may even make its way into your daily wardrobe rotation.
- Aerie unREAL Cable Crew Sweater ($18)
A chunky knit sweater is always essential, regardless of what aesthetic you’re going for. This particular knit comes in the color Ocean Sky, making it a cozy and fisherman-worthy piece for any outfit. If you spend a lot of time outdoors (like a fisherman!), then this is a no-brainer to add to your cart.
- GAP CashSoft Beanie ($13)
A bright red beanie may be a very obvious nod to Wes Anderson’s The Aquatic Life with Steve Zizzou, but red has proven to be one of the hottest colors of 2025. Plus, a good beanie is always a good idea as the temperatures continue to drop. Not only is this accessory a fisherman-approved essential, it’s also a worthy investment for the years to come.
- Sperry Bayside Boat Shoe($120)
They may be called “boat shoes,” but you don’t need to venture out into the seas to wear these. Stay just as chic on land by pairing these Sperry gems with a chunky knit (like the one shared above) and some capris — yet another trend that’s starting to gain traction this year.
- ZARA TRF Mid-Waist Baggy Balloon Jeans ($50)
The baggier, the better, I say. Alix Earle may be pioneering the skinny jeans movement, but if you’re reluctant to dig them out of your closet, look no further than these wide-legged pants. Any pants with barrel or balloon-shaped legs are something worthy of a seaman, so don’t be afraid to embrace that vibe with a pair of these.
- Hunter Women’s Original Tall Rain Boots ($175)
Wellies are the primary boot for the fisherman aesthetic, but there’s something about the Hunter boots that’s got me hooked. My mom was a huge fan of these growing up, so don’t be afraid to fish these out (pun fully intended), of your mom’s or grandmother’s closets if they have them. If not, these are a worthy investment that you’ll keep rewearing for years to come.
- Anthropologie Carabiner Icon Bag Charm ($38)
Who doesn’t love a kitschy bag charm? This delightful accessory comes complete with fish-shaped motifs, striped rope, and an easy-to-open clasp to attach to your bag.
- Treasure & Bond Boxy Stripe Oxford Button-Up Shirt ($35)
Pinstripes will always be reminiscent of the sea, regardless of what trend you’re embodying. With its switched-up stripes and collared fit, this is a perfect staple that can be worn all year round.
- Vans Authentic Lowpro Shoe ($50)
Because the fisherman aesthetic brings nostalgia as much as it brings ocean-inspired motifs. If you haven’t been able to give up your Vans (the white ones had me in a chokehold in middle school), then a brightly-colored pair is perfect to bring back for 2025. They’re comfortable, versatile, and add that fun pop of color to spice up your look.
- Free People We The Free Moxie Pull-On Barrel Jeans ($148)
If the wide-legged, balloon pants aren’t really your taste, utility pants are an equally-stylish alternative. Featuring a low-rise fit and non-stretch denim that’s reminiscent of a vintage pair, these rugged barrel jeans are as chic as they are practical.
- & Other Stories Breton Striped Top ($49)
The navy stripes on this top are what achieves the fisherman vibes you’re looking for. This top would look good with some utility pants, chunky boots, and a neck scarf for a fun pop of color.
- Tombolo Boston Whaler Hand Towel Top ($118)
This is certainly an investment, but if you’re a diehard fan who’s fully embracing fisherman fashion, this top is for you. The sperm whale and blowhole spouts are chain-stitched — a testimony to the handiwork of this seamless collaboration between Tombolo and Boston Whaler. Pair this with some dark wash jeans and boat shoes and you’re all set for a day on the sea!
- K-Way Le Vrai Claude 3.0 Windbreaker Jacket ($150)
Because every fisherman needs a durable and brightly- colored rain coat. This jacket is lightweight, waterproof, and comes with zippered pockets. What more could you ask for?