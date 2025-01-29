The Fisherman-Inspired Aesthetic Is Taking Over, So Here Are 13 Items To Buy

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Move over, coastal auntie — there’s a new sea-salted fashion muse in town. The fisherman aesthetic has officially docked, supplying us with brightly-colored utility coats, playful pinstripes, and chunky boots that were definitely made for walking. It’s like your dad’s fishing trip attire, but if it had a fashionable, on-trend older sister. With brands continuing to lean into the capsule wardrobe concept, and TikTok’s ability to make those obscenely-colorful raincoats from your childhood look chic, it’s safe to say this trend has us all dreaming of the sea — and a really good clam chowder.

The fisherman aesthetic’s rise can be traced back to summer 2024’s perfect storm of nostalgia, functionality, and social media’s knack for reinventing even the most unassuming looks. But if you’re tired of all the “cores” that go viral on TikTok every couple of months (sometimes even weeks), you might be pleased to hear that the fisherman trend originated from Pinterest’s trend report. Think rugged, rubber boots with breezy linen dresses, cable-knit sweaters with brightly-colored beanies, and pinstripes that will make for the perfect transition pieces from winter to spring. If you’re looking to embrace a little adventure this year, read on for 15 fisherman aesthetic-inspired pieces that will have you setting sail in 2025.