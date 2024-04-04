Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
spring raincoats?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
spring raincoats?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Style > Fashion

7 Raincoats That Are So Good, You’ll Want It To Rain

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Karen Fratti

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Rainy days are no fun at all. But if you have a good raincoat, it truly makes all the difference. Not only will you feel just a little more grown up knowing that you’re not traipsing around campus in some soggy fleece spring jacket, but you can rest assured that your raincoat is giving fashion and utility. They really don’t make raincoats like they used to.

Sure, there’s nothing like a classic yellow raincoat, but if you don’t want to feel like Paddington Bear, there are options! Whether you’re looking for a belted trench for a rainy date night or a packable, perky parka for festival season, there are so many ways to up your raincoat game. Most importantly, you want to find a raincoat that is actually waterproof, so it’s worth shelling out just a little more dough than you might usually in the name of staying dry. And you want it to be not too heavy, especially for spring’s April showers, when it’s nasty outside, but also pretty warm. You need to breathe under all of that rubberized cotton if you want to stay cute. The spring raincoats here all fit those bills, so all you really have to think about is what color and length you want to commit to this season.

zara green raincoat

This oversized raincoat will keep you cool as a cucumber in the rain with its vented sleeves and multiple pockets.

See on Zara
Zara Green Rain Coat?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Old navy utility jacket

This very on-trend utility jacket is also waterproof, making it the perfect (and affordable) spring jacket.

See on Old Navy
Old Navy Waterproof Utility Jacket?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

asos hooded jacket

In sage or black, this oversized jacket will keep raindrops from falling on your head.

See on ASOS
Screenshot 2024 04 02 100632?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

levi pink raincoat

This pink trench-style raincoat is cheerful enough to forget that it’s a dreary rainy day.

See on Amazon
levi?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

rains shiny parka

This glossy, hooded jacket is just a little more fashion-forward than your traditional utility-style raincoat.

See on Rains
Rains Shiny Raincoat?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Land’s End Blue Rain Jacket

Listen, sometimes a rainy day is not a fashion show and you just need a raincoat that you know is great quality. This light blue number is just that. And who doesn’t love a statement color?

See on Land’s End
Lands End Blue Rain Jacket?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

topshop trench coat

This ankle-length raincoat will keep you dry no matter how many times you have to run to and from the library this spring.

See on ASOS
Topshop Rain Trench?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Karen is an affiliate content writer and editor for the Her Campus community. More of her other current work can be found at High Snobiety where she covers celeb style, fashion trends, and sneakerhead life. Karen was formerly an entertainment writer and editor at Bustle, Screenrant, The Dipp, Hello Giggles, and probably any other website you can likely think of that covers entertainment, pop culture, and news. She has a B.A. in English and Journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia and an M.A. in Media Studies from The New School University. In a previous life, Karen spent almost a decade in Rome, Italy working as a student advisor for Northeastern University’s architecture study abroad program (and eating all of the pasta and pizza she could afford). She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. When she's not glued to her laptop writing and adding things to cart, Karen's likely trying to learn how to do her own gel manicures while watching Bravo. If you want to talk about TV, the best sneakers and nail colors right this very minute, or where to go on a European spring break, don't be a stranger.