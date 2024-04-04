7 Raincoats That Are So Good, You’ll Want It To Rain

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Rainy days are no fun at all. But if you have a good raincoat, it truly makes all the difference. Not only will you feel just a little more grown up knowing that you’re not traipsing around campus in some soggy fleece spring jacket, but you can rest assured that your raincoat is giving fashion and utility. They really don’t make raincoats like they used to.

Sure, there’s nothing like a classic yellow raincoat, but if you don’t want to feel like Paddington Bear, there are options! Whether you’re looking for a belted trench for a rainy date night or a packable, perky parka for festival season, there are so many ways to up your raincoat game. Most importantly, you want to find a raincoat that is actually waterproof, so it’s worth shelling out just a little more dough than you might usually in the name of staying dry. And you want it to be not too heavy, especially for spring’s April showers, when it’s nasty outside, but also pretty warm. You need to breathe under all of that rubberized cotton if you want to stay cute. The spring raincoats here all fit those bills, so all you really have to think about is what color and length you want to commit to this season.

zara green raincoat This oversized raincoat will keep you cool as a cucumber in the rain with its vented sleeves and multiple pockets. See on Zara

Old navy utility jacket This very on-trend utility jacket is also waterproof, making it the perfect (and affordable) spring jacket. See on Old Navy

asos hooded jacket In sage or black, this oversized jacket will keep raindrops from falling on your head. See on ASOS

levi pink raincoat This pink trench-style raincoat is cheerful enough to forget that it’s a dreary rainy day. See on Amazon

rains shiny parka This glossy, hooded jacket is just a little more fashion-forward than your traditional utility-style raincoat. See on Rains

Land’s End Blue Rain Jacket Listen, sometimes a rainy day is not a fashion show and you just need a raincoat that you know is great quality. This light blue number is just that. And who doesn’t love a statement color? See on Land’s End