7 Rain Boots That Are Both Trendy & Functional

Let’s consider rain boots a necessary fashion evil. You sort of don’t know what you’re missing until you invest in a proper pair of them and can actually traipse around in the rain, to and from class or dinner with your friends, and not have soggy socks or worse, wide-legged jean bottoms. But because they’re usually rubber and built to be pulled over bulky bottoms, they’re usually kind of ridiculous looking. Like, you need to bring a change of shoes for once you get inside ridiculous, which then creates the problem of how to carry your “inside” shoes, and on a rainy Monday morning, who has time for that? Entirely too much brain power is required for this sort of planning.

Are there bigger problems in the world than choosing a stylish pair of rain boots you won’t feel like a rubber ducky (or an 18th-century farmer) in? Of course. But listen, proper rain gear, especially in the depths of spring in most parts of the country is up there with some of the greater issues in the world. Fine, it’s not really, but it can feel like it sometimes, right? These rain boots are all fully functional and fashionable this season, so you never have to deal with this weighted rainy day quandary again.

Jeffrey Campbell moto boot

You don’t even look like you’re wearing rain boots in these Jeffrey Campbell mid-calf moto boots. Don’t let the hardware fool you, they’re as waterproof as they come.

See on Free People
Jeffrey Campbell moto rain boot?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

ugg droplet boot

You already love your other Uggs, and you’ll likely love these ankle rain boots, too. These all-black pair have a little sophistication to them, but they’re also available in other colors like red and teal if you’re feeling funky.

See on Ugg
Ugg droplet rainboots?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

free people bootie

These cheerful green rain boots are cute and fun. They also come in more subdued colors, too.

See on Free People
Free People green rain bootie?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Pendleton chelsea boot

This glossy Chelsea boot with colorful detail will look rainy-day perfect with a pair of jeans and a chunky sweater.

See on Nordstron
Pendleton rain boot with detail?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

merrell gore-tex boot

Somehow, ugly dad shoes are in. And luckily, ugly dad shoes make for great rain gear. These waterproof sneakers are lightweight and super trendy…just make sure you hide them from your fashionable (???) father.

See on Merrell
Merrell Gore

nike rain boot sneaker

You don’t have to go rubber to conquer a rainy day. These Nike sneakers are waterproof and warm and fuzzy for snow days, too. You’re welcome.

See on Nike
Nike rainboot?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

timberland tall boot

You can take on anything in these heeled Timberland rain boots.

See on Timberland
Timberland rain boot?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
