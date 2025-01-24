40 Charms To Add To Your Bags, Shoes, & Jewelry Stack This Spring

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Customizing your style is one of the biggest fashion trends for spring 2025, and arguably, one of the most fun. After the rise of TikTok’s Birkinifying — a tribute to icon Jane Birkin that consists of adding exaggerated and eccentric charms to your bag — people are completely obsessed with charms. Why wouldn’t they be? Charms can be added to pretty much anything, including bags, shoes, phones, jewelry, and even hair. People of all ages are joining in on the fun trend and letting their personalities be shown through their accessories.

I love how simple and fun this trend is because there are endless options of charms on the market to choose from. Trust me: There are charms out there for every aesthetic. If you’re all about the classics there are pearl charms. If you’re into the coquette aesthetic, consider pink heart charms. If you like adding a touch of color to your accessories, go for vibrant rainbow charms. If you’re an astrology fanatic, pop on a gold zodiac brooch. There’s no excuse for not hopping on this charming trend this spring.

If your accessories are in need of some accessorizing, here’s a list of adorable options to inspire your new looks this spring. Check out these 40 charms to personalize your bags, shoes, hair, and phone.

This fun Coach bag chain includes a rainbow heart chain, the classic Coach dinosaur, bright red cherries, a purple flower, and Coach’s iconic “C” initial. Also available in silver, this charm is perfect to add a colorful twist to your classic bags. See On Coach

Available at Target, this adorable strawberry, heart, and bow charm features a keyring, and is the cutest addition to your everyday bag. See On Target

Brooches are TikTok’s latest accessory obsession. While many people like styling them on pieces of clothing, you can also add them on your bags for a personal, chic touch. These zodiac brooches from Anthropologie include a pin closure and 14 karat gold-plated brass detailing. See On Anthropologie

Cherries are still trending, so I had to include a classic red cherry charm to add to your bag. Consider pairing this with a burgundy bag for a sleek monochromatic look. See On Cotton On

You can never go wrong with a classic letter charm. Personalize your bag with your initials — plus, this gold design is perfect to pair with some other colorful charms. See On Amazon

BaubleBar Brighten your bag’s look and intensify your luck with this bag charm from BaubleBar. Filled with different color beads, this is a great option if you’re looking for some vibrancy. You can either loop or knot it on your bag for some charm. See On BaubleBar

Free People Like the name entails, this charm is made for the besties. This stunning bag charm comes with a colorful braided chain and many charm designs to give your bag a fun look. See On Free People

Lululemon If you love minis as much as I do, don’t hesitate to get your hands on the Lululemon everywhere belt bag charm. It’s also a keychain that can be clipped as a decorative piece outside your favorite gym bag, so you can easily find your keys. So cute! See On Lululemon

Handcrafted by artisans, this cowboy boot bag charm was made with perfecting details. It has shades of pink glass beads throughout, gold detailing on the upper, and a beige sole. See On Shopbop

How about this nostalgic bag charm? This pocket-sized bunny has soft fur and flower and strawberry printed ears. This charm can give your most-used bag a nostalgic feel. See On Jellycat

If you’re more into the classics, this pearl phone charm is modern and will pair well with any phone case you already have. This must-have phone accessory is also easy to attach, and crafted with handmade metal beads. See On Casetify

Made with rich, jewel-toned colors, this crystal Case-Mate charm is the ideal for spring, and a practical option for when you’re on the go. It’s designed to fit all phone cases, and allows you to go hands-free without worrying about losing your phone. Practical and cute! See On Case-Mate

Prefer shiny accessories? Try this one-of-a-kind chrome wristlet that can be looped through the side of your case to give your phone some extra flare. See On Wildflower

These playful charms are certain to add some color and fun to your phone. Embrace your inner child with these three-piece set of pink, purple, and blue gummy bear charms. See On Target

Case-Mate With mini hearts and pink and purple beads, this option will bring out the romantic in you. This Case-Mate phone charm is designed to fit with all phone cases and is also a wristlet, allowing you to go hands-free and charge your phone without removing it. See On Target

If you’re not into wristlets, we’ve got you covered with this mini charm option. Featuring dreamy blue and pearl beads with silver stars, this charm is designed to match your favorite phone case. See On Target

Lustember This affordable, handmade charm is a cute smiley face lanyard with high-quality pearl acrylic beads. This is a staple option for the Y2K-obsessed girls, as it features bright, playful colors — it’s available in yellow, pink, and blue. See On Amazon

Velvet Caviar If you’re looking for something other than pink for the spring, this green heart phone charm is the way to go. With a reinforced satin cord and stunning sage green hearts, it’s sure to help your selfie mirror game. This adorable option is also available in rainbow colors, holographic, gold and silver metallics, black and white, and turquoise. See On Velvet Caviar

If you’re looking for a sturdy charm, look no further than Burga’s Snow Cone design. Part of their new collection of phone charms, this has a strong inner wire, quality beads, and six different styles to choose from. See On Burga

Sonix This is the most versatile phone charm yet. Featuring a classic Hello Kitty design, this adhesive phone wristlet easily attaches to your phone case, is compatible for all phones, and has interchangeable wristlets for whenever you want a new style. See On Sonix

Anthropologie This metal hair tie will leave your hair looking stunning this spring — and with the least amount of effort. Simply tie your hair up into your usual hairstyle with this Anthropology hair tie for an elevated look. See On Anthropologie

Free People How charming are these moon and star barrettes? These small hair charms come in a variety of shapes and colors for you to choose from, including gold hearts and silver bows. See On Free People

Lelet New York On the more luxurious side, Lelet New York offers elegant, handmade hair accessories and charms, so you can feel like a true Bridgerton duchess. This pack of three comes with 14 karat gold-plated floral clips for you to create a romantic, sophisticated look this spring. See On Lelet New York

Lelet New York Have you ever seen a hair tie this adorable? This small ponytail holder is perfect for adding a secure finishing touch to your hair, for an effortless, polished, elegant hairstyle. See On Lelet New York

Machete With the return of classic French barrettes, the ethnically-sourced brand Machete has the cutest hair charms. Offered in green, blue, pink, red, white, and an array of textures and patterns, this clasp holds small to medium amounts of hair, and is suitable for all hair types. See On Machete

Velvet Luna This braid-in hair piece is arguably the most charming. It’s made of clear and pearly beads, perfect for adding a dreamy look to your hair this spring. See On Urban Outfitters

Emi Jay We all know Emi Jay has the most adorable, high-quality hair accessories. The brand’s ponytail barrette is an essential alternative to hair elastics that can get caught up in your hair and cause damage. This option comes in a perfect, springy light yellow color that resembles marble. Consider pairing it with their matching French-style hair pin! See On Emi Jay

Emi Jay Designed to securely hold your hair, these adorable flower pins are ready to accessorize your hair this spring. Made with high-quality materials, this durable two-piece set is the perfect feminine, elegant addition to your collection of hair accessories. See On Emi Jay

Continuing with the flower theme, Amazon has the cutest, most delicate 10-piece set of mini daisy flower claw clips. Because the set comes with so many charms, you can either scatter them all throughout your hair, or use a select amount for various hairstyles. See On Amazon

Kov Essentials I’m loving the hair cuff trend — it keeps your hair nice and secure without causing any damage. Plus, the sleek, minimal aesthetic it creates looks amazing on pretty much any hairstyle. Consider mixing and matching these hair charms for a personalized look — available in silver and gold. See On Kov Essentials

Urban Outfitters The latest footwear obsession calls for a variety of charms. Mix and match pearl bows and pink chiffon ribbons with this shoelace charms set from Urban Outfitters. This set is perfect if you’re looking to make your everyday sneakers a bit more girly. See On Urban Outfitters

This Anthropologie shoe charm set has everything you need. From cherries to tennis rackets to delicate gold chains, there’s no excuse to not accessorize your shoes this spring. See On Anthropologie

This safety pin-inspired shoe pin is the perfect gold addition to pretty much any shoe you have. Accessorize your footwear with this dainty gold star chain. See On Free People

Hildie & Jo For the DIY girls, Joann Fabrics has a variety of affordable charms just in time for spring. The collection includes a variety of flowers, colors, and styles for you to choose from. These can be attached to your shoelaces, or even assembled to make your own custom jewelry. The options are endless! See On Joann Fabrics

Hildie & Jo Joann Fabrics also has a 12-piece zodiac sign charm set for the astrology lovers. Consider having a fun DIY night with your friends and adding these matching gold-toned charms to your sneakers. See On Joann Fabrics

Fable The UK brand Fable creates the most beautiful, handcrafted charms for you to add to your collection. This mushroom design has hand-carved detailing, and you can also add it to a gold or silver chain to create a unique necklace or bracelet! See On Fable

This gold shoe charm from Maison Irem features this adorable LOVE lettering with a red charm. It’s perfect to pair with their mushroom and pearl charms, too! See On Maison Irem

W Concept This assortment of metal charms includes the cutest designs. These silver stars, silver dolphins, and array of heart shapes are great additions to your shoe accessory collection if you’re just starting out. See On W Concept

You can never have too many bows! This Free People pack comes with a silver bow, a shiny pearl chain, and two extra silver charms you can add to your sneakers. See On Free People