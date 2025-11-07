12 Fall Nail Ideas From TikTok To Save As Inspo This Season

Fall is here, the air is crisp, and it’s time for your next nail appointment. Perhaps one of the most essential fall rituals is switching out your summer-toned nails for something more in-season, and nothing makes a statement like a fresh fall nail set. But rather than opting for a basic burgundy shade, why not spice it up with a fun design or a tiny bit of shimmer for your next fall nail mani? Especially this year, NailTok has wasted no time providing beauty lovers with the ultimate moodboards for the upcoming sweater weather, and the girls are serving.

From brown shades that resemble our favorite morning lattes to a full-blown maximalist patterned plaid nails, creators are turning their fall nails into little seasonal accessories that feel just as important as our scarves, boots, and PSLs. Whether you’re doing full-glam, a going-out look, or keeping it neutral and cozy, there’s a fall nail set waiting to compliment every occasion. Here’s a detailed list of fall nail ideas from TikTok, so you don’t have to do any of the work!

Red Cat Eye Vampy Nails

@nailzzbysteph Replying to @Audreyana Xiong Tutorial for this vampy look 🖤💋⛓️‍💥 all products listed in sf!! original inspo: @Sarah 🫶🏻 ♬ original sound – nailzzbysteph Perhaps one of the biggest trends to come out of NailTok are black cherry nails, which have, personally, taken over my For You Page and also some of my recent sets. The cat eye effect, though, adds extra allure and creates the perfect vampire, Katherine-Pierce inspired (if you will), elegant effect.

Moss Green Velvet Nails

Cinnamon Sugar Glazed Nails

@rhode glazed cinnamon nails 🤎 @yodeebs ♬ seasons – jjobenn Remember Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nail trend back in 2023? Think exactly that, but instead with the warmth of iced chai latte. This light shade of brown with a subtle shimmer is perfect for the girls who want a minimalist shade that isn’t too loud, but still makes a statement.

Espresso Chrome

@rhode glazed cinnamon nails 🤎 @yodeebs ♬ seasons – jjobenn Looking for something neutral, but cinnamon sugar is too light for you? Opt for an espresso chrome look — a deep brown paired with white gold chrome shimmer. This one’s for the iced coffee girlies. Now you have a set to go with your daily dose of caffeine on busy mornings.

Plaid Nails

@jessyluxe plaid nails 🧶 using all @dndgel (scroll down to see exact colors used) ! this design looks intimidating, but it was surprisingly easy 😲 #DNDgelpartner #DNDgelpolish used: DND Gel sheer collection gel polish (gossip girl) DND Gel yes chef! collection gel polish (sip it, spread it, sear it, glaze it) DND Gel gel polish (blue lagoon diva) DND Gel gel polish (blue island) #DNDgel top coat no cleanse ♬ original sound – Jessica Vu Fall means breaking out your favourite cozy flannel, so why not try out the classic pattern on your nails? Whether it’s a soft red gingham or a classic navy and gray pattern, this one’s sure to make even the simplest of outfits a show-stopping statement. When you want your accessories to do all the talking for you, plaid nails are sure to speak volumes.

Tortoise Shell Nails

@nailluxbygiu Finally got this tortoise shell design right 🤓🤎🖤 Here’s my take on how to achieve it: 1. Jelly brown (cure) 2. Jelly orange (cure) 3. Blooming gel, while wet create pattern with a dotting tool and a brown gel (cure) 4. Blooming gel again, while wet create a second patten with a dotting tool and black gel (cure) 5. Jelly brown (cure) and top coat (cure) Products by @GELCARE® • Jelly brown, Argan oil, Espresso, Patent leather black, blooming gel, top coat #tortoiseshellnails #tortoisenails #autumnnails #fallnailinspo #almondnails #nailarttutorial #fallnails #brownnails #nailsartvideos ♬ Bed Chem – Sabrina Carpenter Another nod to 2023 fashion — the girls wore tortoise shell nails as an accent nail, a subtle statement for a simple set. But 2025 fashion has revived that look instead as full nail sets, reminiscent of ‘60s vintage sunglasses or patterned walls. The dark and light brown coupled with the clear, translucent effect gives the perfect model-off-duty look.

Pumpkin Patch Chrome Nails

@fairyauranails Pumpkin French tips nail art IB mehnail.vn 🎃 Orange cateye – Palette Carys – love letter to yourself shade Burnt Tawny E16 Silver chrome – Izemi – Epoke effect powder 001 Non-wipe layering and top gel for powder – Izemi Epoke From @Sweetie Nail Supply 🧚 code FAIRY10 to save🧚 #sweetienailstyles #fallnails #trendynails #pumpkinnailart #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound – rhythm Who says every fall set needs to be warm toned and dark? Why not get into spirit with a little fun twist, adding pumpkins with silver chrome on top? If you’re still not over Halloween (I know I’m not) and don’t want to get into the Christmas spirit just yet, this set is perfect for you.

Milk Bath Autumn Nails

@magpie_beauty EASY AUTUMN MILK BATH NAILS 🍂 using our new CLOUD Like A Diamond TOP COAT ☁️ #magpiebeauty #everythingmagpie #autumnnails #halloweennails #fallnails #nailarr #simplenailart ♬ noir – sho The milk bath nail trend became popular over the summer, but how about fusing that style with an autumn twist? Instead of dried flowers, how about dried leaves, orange-toned petals, and maybe some halloween inflections topped with a milky white base?

Micro French Nails

@gelcare For those who can’t live without a micro french, we’ve got exactly what you need! A micro french with our GELCARE velvet range colours 🤭🪩🦪🎄🛷 #gel #gelnails #holidaynails #christmas #nails #nailart #CapCut ♬ son original – GELCARE® Not a fan of acrylics, but ready for the winter season? This one’s for the natural nail girlies. Sometimes the simplest look is the biggest statement of all. Try out a nude base with a glittery red or green French tip to show off some holiday spirit!

Cable Knit Nails

Simple Velvet Nails

@heluviee im in loveee☁️🥺 polishes on my ltk🤍 #nails #fallnails #nailinspo #nailvideos #velvetnails #cateyenails ♬ original sound – EX7STENCE™ Again for the Christmas girls, velvet nails have been all the rage on TikTok due to their eye-catching shimmers. A simple red, green, or even brown base with a shimmery overcoat is reminiscent of the holiday bows on wrapped presents. A showstopper for sure.

Teddy Bear Aura Nails