fall nail ideas 2025
12 Fall Nail Ideas From TikTok To Save As Inspo This Season

Fall is here, the air is crisp, and it’s time for your next nail appointment. Perhaps one of the most essential fall rituals is switching out your summer-toned nails for something more in-season, and nothing makes a statement like a fresh fall nail set. But rather than opting for a basic burgundy shade, why not spice it up with a fun design or a tiny bit of shimmer for your next fall nail mani? Especially this year, NailTok has wasted no time providing beauty lovers with the ultimate moodboards for the upcoming sweater weather, and the girls are serving.

From brown shades that resemble our favorite morning lattes to a full-blown maximalist patterned plaid nails, creators are turning their fall nails into little seasonal accessories that feel just as important as our scarves, boots, and PSLs. Whether you’re doing full-glam, a going-out look, or keeping it neutral and cozy, there’s a fall nail set waiting to compliment every occasion. Here’s a detailed list of fall nail ideas from TikTok, so you don’t have to do any of the work!

Red Cat Eye Vampy Nails
Replying to @Audreyana Xiong Tutorial for this vampy look 🖤💋⛓️‍💥 all products listed in sf!! original inspo: @Sarah 🫶🏻

Perhaps one of the biggest trends to come out of NailTok are black cherry nails, which have, personally, taken over my For You Page and also some of my recent sets. The cat eye effect, though, adds extra allure and creates the perfect vampire, Katherine-Pierce inspired (if you will), elegant effect. 

Moss Green Velvet Nails
Replying to @Adara this time in green <3🍃 evrything I used is on my ama zon sf💚 #nails #fallnails #nailinspo #halloweennails #diynails #nailtutorial #glassnails #velvetnails #cateyenails #greennails

On the topic of the allure of cat eye, I can’t help but also be a sucker for my favourite color, green, and the warmth the cat eye effect adds to the earth-toned shade. Catching the light in the perfect way, this set has a witchy aura with soft undertones. 

Cinnamon Sugar Glazed Nails
glazed cinnamon nails 🤎 @yodeebs

Remember Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nail trend back in 2023? Think exactly that, but instead with the warmth of iced chai latte. This light shade of brown with a subtle shimmer is perfect for the girls who want a minimalist shade that isn’t too loud, but still makes a statement. 

Espresso Chrome
Looking for something neutral, but cinnamon sugar is too light for you? Opt for an espresso chrome look — a deep brown paired with white gold chrome shimmer. This one’s for the iced coffee girlies. Now you have a set to go with your daily dose of caffeine on busy mornings. 

Plaid Nails
plaid nails 🧶 using all @dndgel (scroll down to see exact colors used) ! this design looks intimidating, but it was surprisingly easy 😲 #DNDgelpartner #DNDgelpolish used: DND Gel sheer collection gel polish (gossip girl) DND Gel yes chef! collection gel polish (sip it, spread it, sear it, glaze it) DND Gel gel polish (blue lagoon diva) DND Gel gel polish (blue island) #DNDgel top coat no cleanse

Fall means breaking out your favourite cozy flannel, so why not try out the classic pattern on your nails? Whether it’s a soft red gingham or a classic navy and gray pattern, this one’s sure to make even the simplest of outfits a show-stopping statement. When you want your accessories to do all the talking for you, plaid nails are sure to speak volumes. 

Tortoise Shell Nails
Finally got this tortoise shell design right 🤓🤎🖤 Here’s my take on how to achieve it: 1. Jelly brown (cure) 2. Jelly orange (cure) 3. Blooming gel, while wet create pattern with a dotting tool and a brown gel (cure) 4. Blooming gel again, while wet create a second patten with a dotting tool and black gel (cure) 5. Jelly brown (cure) and top coat (cure) Products by @GELCARE® • Jelly brown, Argan oil, Espresso, Patent leather black, blooming gel, top coat #tortoiseshellnails #tortoisenails #autumnnails #fallnailinspo #almondnails #nailarttutorial #fallnails #brownnails #nailsartvideos

Another nod to 2023 fashion — the girls wore tortoise shell nails as an accent nail, a subtle statement for a simple set. But 2025 fashion has revived that look instead as full nail sets, reminiscent of ‘60s vintage sunglasses or patterned walls. The dark and light brown coupled with the clear, translucent effect gives the perfect model-off-duty look. 

Pumpkin Patch Chrome Nails
Pumpkin French tips nail art IB mehnail.vn 🎃 Orange cateye – Palette Carys – love letter to yourself shade Burnt Tawny E16 Silver chrome – Izemi – Epoke effect powder 001 Non-wipe layering and top gel for powder – Izemi Epoke From @Sweetie Nail Supply 🧚 code FAIRY10 to save🧚 #sweetienailstyles #fallnails #trendynails #pumpkinnailart #creatorsearchinsights

Who says every fall set needs to be warm toned and dark? Why not get into spirit with a little fun twist, adding pumpkins with silver chrome on top? If you’re still not over Halloween (I know I’m not) and don’t want to get into the Christmas spirit just yet, this set is perfect for you. 

Milk Bath Autumn Nails
EASY AUTUMN MILK BATH NAILS 🍂 using our new CLOUD Like A Diamond TOP COAT ☁️ #magpiebeauty #everythingmagpie #autumnnails #halloweennails #fallnails #nailarr #simplenailart

The milk bath nail trend became popular over the summer, but how about fusing that style with an autumn twist? Instead of dried flowers, how about dried leaves, orange-toned petals, and maybe some halloween inflections topped with a milky white base?

Micro French Nails
For those who can’t live without a micro french, we’ve got exactly what you need! A micro french with our GELCARE velvet range colours 🤭🪩🦪🎄🛷 #gel #gelnails #holidaynails #christmas #nails #nailart #CapCut

Not a fan of acrylics, but ready for the winter season? This one’s for the natural nail girlies. Sometimes the simplest look is the biggest statement of all. Try out a nude base with a glittery red or green French tip to show off some holiday spirit! 

Cable Knit Nails
autumnal cable knit sweater weather nails, i am ready for cosy season !!! 🧸🧣🧶💚💫 the easiest but best technique ever for nail art !! #autumnnails #autumn #autumnfashion #autumnnailtrends #autumnnailinspo #sweatherweather #fallnails #fallnailinspo #fallnailart #nailart #nailarttutorial #nailarthack #nails #nailsdesign #cutenails #acrylicpowder #nailtok #greennails #nailtutorial #nailhack #nailtrends #handpaintednailart #winternailinspo #winternails #easynailart #biabnails #biab #fyp #foryou

My favorite find from this list and perhaps the most unique, if you’re into patterned nails — grab your favourite chunky knit sweater and match it to your next manicure! This 3D knit detailing over a matte polish is like your nails wearing their own little sweaters! This is for the girls that love a loud set, but it emulates a cozy vibe at the same time.

Simple Velvet Nails
im in loveee☁️🥺 polishes on my ltk🤍 #nails #fallnails #nailinspo #nailvideos #velvetnails #cateyenails

Again for the Christmas girls, velvet nails have been all the rage on TikTok due to their eye-catching shimmers. A simple red, green, or even brown base with a shimmery overcoat is reminiscent of the holiday bows on wrapped presents. A showstopper for sure.

Teddy Bear Aura Nails
cozy n cute brown aura nails to set the mood for fall 🧸🕯️🍂 using @essie • odd squad • mismatch to match • topless & barefoot • stay longer topcoat *ad _____ #fallnails #autumnnails #auranails #nailhacks #nailvideos #aestheticnails #satisfyingnails

Another nod to 2020s fashion history, aura nails are making a comeback for fall in the most subtle way: using neutral tones. The center of light caramel brown fading into a deep chocolate is reminiscent of a hot cup of cocoa, or in this case, teddy bears. Perfect for when you can’t decide on just one color. 

Gagni Tiwana

Toronto MU '24

Aspiring fashion writer, vintage fashion enthusiast, and the future chief and editor of Vogue!