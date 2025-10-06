12 Black Cherry Nail Ideas To Try For Your Next Mani

As the days get shorter, the leaves change color, and the air becomes a cool, crisp breeze, the early days of the fall season are among us. Out are the bikinis and jorts, and in are the oversized chunky sweaters. Along with spooky season coming up, the fashion It Girls know one of the best accessories to tie together a cozy outfit is the perfect set of nails. More than ever, the black cherry nail trend has been taking over TikTok and Instagram timelines, and rightfully so.

The allure of the black cherry red comes from the way it compliments different colour palettes, and is neutral enough that it compliments any and every skin tone. Whether you’re pairing it with an oversized cable knit sweater or a bold fur coat, this vampy-red shade adds a sultry edge. I’ve compiled a list of the best black cherry nail ideas, so all you need is this article as your inspo for your next appointment!

Black Cherry Cat Eye

Black Cherry Chrome

@mariawedding from chocolate glazed donut nails to cherry glazed 🥰🍒🍷🧣🍁💌 #creatorsearchinsights #cherryglazednails #cherrychromenails #fallnails2024 #chromenails #glazeddonutnails ♬ original sound – Maria Wedding If you’re trying to emulate casual, cool, model-off-duty vibes, black cherry chrome is the way to go. Some may believe chrome nails are a summer trend, but I think they work just as well — if not better — with fall colors like black cherry. The subtle shine paired with the sleek elegance of the red adds drama to a look like no other.

Short Square Black Cherry

Black Cherry Chutney By OPI

@opi This one goes out to all our Black Cherry Chutney super fans. 🍒 We could never forget about you! 🖤 #OPI #FallNails #DIYNails #NailSwatch ♬ original sound – gilmoregirlstok Sometimes we don’t have time to go to the salon, and a simple polish at home does just the trick without spending a ton of money. This recommendation is a simple shout-out to the Black Cherry Chutney shade by OPI — a classic dark, purplish-hued red with a little bit of sparkle.

Cherry Accent Nails

Polka Dot Black Cherry Nails

@victorval.0 I’m getting polka dots every nail day until further notice ♬ original sound – The Film Enthusiast The polka dot trend took over the summer, so who says it can’t be transitional? Using a high-gloss black cherry polish as a base with white polka dots on top creates a classic, alluring effect. It’s a chic, Sofia Richie-esque twist on the style to soften the shade but still draw attention in.

Black Cherry Leopard Print

Black Cherry French Tip

@theglownarrative i love my new nails😭 #frenchtips #nails #rednailstheory #rednails ♬ Jungle Back on 74 – Shay’s Dance Archive A new take on the classic French tip, why not opt for a black cherry French tip upgrade? You can do it one of two ways — either a nude base with the tips of a sultry dark cherry, or black cherry base with nude french tips. This take still gives the look of sophistication for the minimal girls by adding just the right amount of drama with a black cherry red.

Black Cherry Mocha

@dndgel Cherry Mocha is back in stock 🍒☕️ #fallnails #nails #prettynails #dndgelpolish ♬ original sound – dndgel Blending together the two richest autumn shades, combining the richness of a chocolate brown with the depth of the black cherry style. The tones compliment one another in a unique way, and take a new approach to the theme of ombre nails. Not only is it a transitional style from summer to fall, it provides a more neutral approach to the trend, with warmer brown undertones.

Black Cherry With Gold Accents

@heygreatnails 🍷🥀 deep burgundy tones with a touch of gold and a glass flower ✨ fall feels richer and moodier than ever ! ✨ everything’s on my Am Az On Sf _____ *affiliate #burgundynails #darknails #maroonnails #fallnails #nails ♬ Nobody’s Son – Sabrina Carpenter Take your fall nails to another level with a gilded touch: gold accents with a deep, glossy black cherry base. Incorporating glittery gold rims with a dark, vampire-like base emulates the feeling of wearing jewelry on your nails, an accessorizing girl’s dream!

Ultra Dark Vampy Black Cherry Nails

Subtle Glitter Tip Black Cherry Nails