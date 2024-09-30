The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While your summer nails might’ve been all about bright neons or pastel hues, fall brings its own aesthetic that’s just as bold, but with a more moody and cozy vibe. So, as we say goodbye to sunny days and fruity cocktails, let’s welcome autumn with nails that scream fall vibes. This season is all about earthy tones and rich jewel shades. Think deep burgundies, olive greens, and warm terracottas—perfect for pairing with your favorite fall sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes.

From the favorite glazed chrome to matte finishes and abstract art, this fall’s nail designs are all about making a statement. Ready to update your old set? Here are 5 must-try fall nail looks you’ll want to book at your next salon visit.

Brown Nails

Brown nails are definitely on the go-to list for fall staples, capturing the warmth and richness of the season. Whether you opt for a matte finish or glossy shine, brown shades are perfectly versatile in this year’s fall wardrobe.

Minimal Chrome Nails

While chrome nails are usually a more bold and modern choice, using minimal chrome adds a sleek, reflective finish to the season’s deeper color palette. Whether in rich golds or silvers, this nail design is a perfect contrast and statement to the usual tones of fall.

Tortoise Nails

Tortoise nails are definitely trendy choice for fall, offering a warm, layered look that mimics classic autumnal patterns. With their rich mix of amber, brown, and black, they emit a cozy elegance this season while adding a touch of sophistication.

Gem Nails

Although I love this type of design for summer, this type of design wears a bit differently in the fall. Since fall is all about more textures, layers, and neutrals, gem nails with a nude base are the perfect fall accessory!

Deep Red Nails

Dark red nails are a known timeless fall favorite, bringing a bold yet classic touch to any look. This deep, sultry color adds a sense of drama and elegance, making it a requirement to get at least once this season.

This fall’s nail trends blend rich tones, bold textures, and stylish designs, perfect for updating your look with cozy, seasonal vibes. Whether you opt for classic reds or trendy tortoise and chrome patterns, these must-try designs will keep you on trend all season!