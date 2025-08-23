12 End-Of-Summer Nail Ideas To Try Before The Season Ends

Summer may be coming to a close, but your nails don’t have to settle for neutral (unless that’s your vibe) just yet. In fact, the end of summer is the perfect time to experiment with that new manicure trend you’ve been eyeing before the semester starts and you need to put your best foot — or in this case, hand — forward. While early summer nails are all about neon hues and vibrant floral accents, August opens the door for shades that will look just as good wrapped around an iced matcha as they will holding a pumpkin spice latte in a few weeks. A good end-of-summer manicure isn’t just pretty, it’s your final accessory for those last golden hour photos, campus move-in days, and all those “last hurrah” moments before fall officially arrives.
If you’ve been scrolling and double-tapping every nail tutorial on your FYP but still can’t decide what to ask for at the salon, I’ve got you covered. From a delightful twist on the French tip to the increasingly popular orange (step aside, butter yellow), consider this your ultimate guide to finishing summer strong, one nail at a time. Read on for 15 end-of-summer nail ideas that are making all the rounds on TikTok.
- Peach Jelly Cat Eyes
-
Feeling peachy about what’s to come this season? Then this fun hue is for you. Bonus points if you add a chrome finish.
- Soft Florals
-
Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but florals for summer might be. Pastels are an easy way to transition into any season, and the dainty flowers make this mani all the more versatile.
- Bright Orange
-
Butter yellow may have been the color of the summer, but orange is gearing up to dominate the fall. If you’re looking to make a bold statement this season, this oh-so-simple mani is for you.
- Butter Yellow
-
If you were looking to be rid of butter yellow, my sincerest apologies. This color is here to stay. The subtle pop of color is just the perfect accessory to any look, regardless of what the weather forecast says.
- Polka Dot French Tips
-
These definitely aren’t your average French tips. This classic print has been making the rounds on my feed and I’m totally here for it.
- Blueberry Jam
-
Blue may not be one of the first colors that comes to mind when you imagine an autumn palette, but for the in-between months? I say anything goes.
- Sunset Nails
-
With the sun setting on summer, these colorful nails are the perfect way to commemorate the occasion.
- Baby Pink Dream
-
I wouldn’t be me if I wasn’t adding a touch of pink to this article. This soft hue is subtle enough, but still here to make a statement.
- Autumn Palette
-
If you’re a firm believer in the notion that leopard print is a neutral, this mani will help you make the case. It’s also suitable for those of you who are already welcoming fall with open arms.
- Butter Yellow & Pink Polka Dots
-
If you’re a fan of pastels, why stick to just one? This mani will show just how effortlessly you keep your finger — or nail — on the pulse of every trend.
- Colorful Stripes
-
If polka dots aren’t your thing, but you’re still looking for a little spice to add to your nails, experiment with these fun stripes.
- Lavender
-
If you’re looking for subtle ways to embrace color this season, look no further than this lavender shade. It’s not your average beige, but it’s not too loud either, making it the best of both worlds.